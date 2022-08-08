Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 08.08.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 668 internationalen Medien
All eyes on...die Aktie der Woche: Neubewertung nach Breaking News antizipativ
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2H5NT ISIN: SE0008321202 Ticker-Symbol: 4Z7 
Stuttgart
08.08.22
10:41 Uhr
0,083 Euro
-0,010
-10,75 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
IRRAS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IRRAS AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
08.08.2022 | 12:05
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of IRRAS AB (125/22)

With effect from August 09, 2022, the subscription rights in Nasdaq will be
traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and
including August 18, 2022. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   IRRAS TR                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0018397564              
Order book ID:  265340                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from August 09, 2022, the paid subscription shares in IRRAS AB will
be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and
including August 25, 2022. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   IRRAS BTA                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0018397572              
Order book ID:  265360                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
IRRAS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.