Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of IRRAS AB (125/22)

With effect from August 09, 2022, the subscription rights in Nasdaq will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including August 18, 2022. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: IRRAS TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0018397564 Order book ID: 265340 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from August 09, 2022, the paid subscription shares in IRRAS AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including August 25, 2022. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: IRRAS BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0018397572 Order book ID: 265360 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB