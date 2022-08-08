

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's industrial production expanded for the second straight month in June, though at a slower pace than in the prior month, data from the Czech Statistical Office revealed on Monday.



Separate data showed that the foreign trade deficit widened in June from a year ago as imports grew faster than exports.



Industrial production climbed a working-day adjusted 1.7 percent year-on-year in June, following a 3.3 percent rise in May, which was the first increase in four months.



Mining and quarrying output advanced sharply by 10.5 yearly in June, while production in the manufacturing sector expanded by only 1.2 percent.



Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning output showed an increase of 6.1 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 0.5 percent in June.



Data also showed that industrial orders were 15.5 percent higher in June compared to last year.



Construction output increased 0.8 annually in June, while it dropped 0.7 percent from a month ago, the statistical office said in a separate report.



In a separate communiqué, the Czech Statistical Office said the trade deficit widened to CZK 12.11 billion in June from CZK 9.81 billion in the same month last year.



In May, there was a shortfall of CZK 25.06 billion.



Exports climbed 15.3 percent annually in June and imports grew at a slightly faster rate of 15.9 percent.



On a monthly basis, exports increased a seasonally adjusted 1.3 percent in June, while imports fell 0.7 percent.







