Montag, 08.08.2022
All eyes on...die Aktie der Woche: Neubewertung nach Breaking News antizipativ
WKN: A2DLN8 ISIN: GB00BYX7JT74 Ticker-Symbol: DG2 
Tradegate
08.08.22
10:58 Uhr
1,510 Euro
+0,020
+1,34 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
ACCESSWIRE
08.08.2022 | 13:08
Artikel bewerten:
Diversified Energy Company PLC: Diversified Energy Announces Second Quarter Dividend

BIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2022 / Diversified Energy Company PLC (LSE:DEC) ("Diversified" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that the Board has declared an interim dividend of 4.25 cents per share in respect of 2Q22 for the six month period ended June 30, 2022, consistent with 1Q22 and a 6% increase over 2Q21 (4.00 cents).

Key dates related to the declared dividend include:

Ex-dividend Date:

November 24, 2022

Record Date:

November 25, 2022

Payment Date:

December 28, 2022

Default Currency:

US Dollar

Currency Election Option:

Sterling

Last Date for Currency Election:

November 28, 2022

Diversified will pay the dividend in U.S. dollars while continuing to make available to shareholders a sterling election. For those shareholders who wish to receive their dividend payment in sterling, and who have not yet completed a currency election form, the Company has made available a dividend election form on its website at https://ir.div.energy/dividend-information. Shareholders who wish to receive sterling should submit the currency election form to Computershare Investor Services no later than November 28, 2022.

Diversified will announce the sterling value of the dividend payable per share approximately two weeks prior to the payment date.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

For further information please contact:

Diversified Energy Company PLC
+1 205 408 0909

Doug Kris
ir@dgoc.com
www.div.energy

FTI Consulting
DEC@fticonsulting.com
US & UK Financial Public Relations

About Diversified Energy Company PLC

Diversified Energy Company PLC is an independent energy company engaged in the production, marketing and transportation of primarily natural gas related to its synergistic US onshore upstream and midstream assets.

SOURCE: Diversified Energy Company PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/711145/Diversified-Energy-Announces-Second-Quarter-Dividend

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
