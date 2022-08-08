Goldplay Mining Inc.: Goldplay Appoints Chris Osterman as CEO and Catalin Kilofliski as Executive Chair

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2022 / (TSXV: AUC) (OTCQB:AUCCF), (Frankfurt:9FY), (the "Company" or "Goldplay"), is pleased to announce that in order to further advance Company's existing portfolio of projects in Portugal and beyond, Mr. Christopher Osterman has been appointed as the Company's Chief Executive Officer effective August 4, 2022. Mr. Catalin Kilofliski, has been appointed as Goldplay's Executive Chairman and will continue to lead Company's strategy. Goldplay's current Chair of the Board, Dr. Deepak Malhotra has been appointed as Lead Independent Director.

Chris Osterman, PhD Geologist, Chief Executive Officer

With a PhD in Geology from the Colorado School of Mines, Chris Osterman is an Exploration Strategist with over forty years of experience in all stages of the mining industry thorough out Africa, North and South America, and Asia. Chris has enjoyed key roles in the reconnaissance and initial discoveries of the Malku Khota silver deposit in Bolivia (370 Moz Ag), the San Jose silver and gold mine in Oaxaca, Mexico (84 Moz Ag equivalent), and the Zuun Mod copper/moly deposit in Mongolia (273 M lbs Mo/ 330 M lb Cu). Recently, he served as a senior executive of First Mining Gold Corp, as the company built a largely indicated gold resource of 12 Moz of gold in Eastern Canada through a series of acquisitions of private and TSX listed companies.

About Goldplay Mining

Goldplay Mining is a Canadian public company listed on TSXV and in the US on OTCQB. Goldplay holds several brownfield gold, and copper-gold projects located in Portugal with near term mining potential. The Company also holds large district scale gold, and copper-gold projects located in BC's Golden Triangle and southwestern BC.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Catalin Kilofliski"

Executive Chair of the Board

For further information please contact:

Goldplay Mining Inc.

Mr. Catalin Kilofliski, Executive Chair of the Board

Suite 650 - 1021 West Hastings Street

Vancouver, BC V6E 0C3

T: (604) 655-1420

E: catalin@goldplaymining.ca

www.goldplaymining.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the exploration potential of the Property. Generally forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "anticipate", "will", "expect", "may", "continue", "could", "estimate", "forecast", "plan", "potential" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties relating to, among other things, results of future exploration and development activities, uninsured risks, regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of materials and equipment, timeliness of government approvals, changes in commodity prices and unanticipated environmental impacts on operations. Although the Company believes current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered are appropriate and that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct or enduring. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any forward-looking statements that are contained or incorporated in this press release. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE: Goldplay Mining Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/711171/Goldplay-Appoints-Chris-Osterman-as-CEO-and-Catalin-Kilofliski-as-Executive-Chair