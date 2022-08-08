Visual Lease Announces Amie Durr as SVP of Product

New CEO makes first strategic hire to empower organization to further expand its offerings

WOODBRIDGE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2022 / Visual Lease, the #1 lease optimization software provider, today announced the appointment of Amie Durr as Senior Vice President of Product. In her role, Amie will lead and enable product innovation, ensuring that Visual Lease continues to support organizations' evolving business needs by strengthening their lease accounting and administration processes, while expanding its integration capabilities. This addition to Visual Lease's executive team marks the first strategic leadership hire made by newly appointed CEO, Robert Michlewicz .

"At Visual Lease, we are committed to providing organizations with the most comprehensive platform, expert services and robust partner community to master lease accounting compliance while achieving visibility, insights and expanded controls over their lease portfolios," said Visual Lease's CEO, Robert Michlewicz. "Amie has the experience, customer-first approach, passion and innovative outlook that will ensure we continue to deliver against our commitment, while simultaneously scaling with our growing customer base."

Prior to joining Visual Lease, Amie was the Vice President of Product Management at SparkPost, where she was responsible for products delivering nearly 40% of all commercial email. Her leadership in product innovation, strategic planning, team development and execution was integral to SparkPost's success and ability to integrate into its customers' complex environments. Amie's contributions were a driving force behind MessageBird's acquisition of SparkPost for $600M in 2021.

"I am thrilled to join the Visual Lease team," said Amie. "I believe tech companies should champion the voice of both the customer and the market, which is a big reason why I decided to join VL. This company does a tremendous job of helping organizations address today's business needs while anticipating future demands. I look forward to working alongside Robert and the rest of the leadership team to further elevate the value that we are bringing to our customers and strategic partners."

This addition to Visual Lease's leadership team comes on the heels of a strong second quarter for the organization , during which it achieved nearly 30% growth in annual recurring revenue and 40% growth in customer count, year-over-year.

To keep up with announcements from Visual Lease, visit the Visual Lease Newsroom .

About Visual Lease

Visual Lease is the #1 lease optimization software provider. We help organizations become compliant with FASB, IFRS and GASB lease accounting standards, while simultaneously improving the financial, legal and operational performance of their leases. Our easy-to-use SaaS platform is embedded with more than three decades of best practices from major corporations and leading industry professionals. Our award-winning solutions are used by 1,000+ organizations to manage 500,000+ real estate, equipment and other leased assets. Committed to ongoing innovation and unparalleled customer service, Visual Lease helps organizations transform their lease compliance requirements into financial opportunities. For more information, visit? visuallease.com .

Media Contacts:

Erica Bonavitacola

Visual Lease

T+1 732 860 4838

ebonavitacola@visuallease.com

SOURCE: Visual Lease

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/711202/Visual-Lease-Announces-Amie-Durr-as-SVP-of-Product