Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 8, 2022) - Elemental Royalties Corp. (TSXV: ELE) (OTCQX: ELEMF) ("Elemental" or "the Company"), a diversified gold royalty company focused on quality, accretive and revenue-generating acquisitions across established and emerging mining regions, is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual General and Special Meeting held on August 8, 2022.
Each of the resolutions approved at the meeting were described in detail in the Company's management information circular dated July 8, 2022, available on SEDAR at sedar.com and on the Company's website at elementalroyalties.com.
|Resolution
Votes
For
|Votes
Against
|Withheld/
Abstain
|% For
|%
Against
|% Withheld/ Abstain
|Number of Directors
|49,739,148
|3,859
|Nil.
|99.99%
|0.01%
|Nil.
|Number of Directors - Combined Company
|49,735,148
|7,859
|Nil.
|99.98%
|0.02%
|Nil.
|Election of Directors
|Frederick Bell
|49,740,148
|Nil.
|2,859
|99.99%
|Nil.
|0.01%
|Martin Turenne
|49,731,348
|Nil.
|11,659
|99.98%
|Nil.
|0.02%
|Peter Williams
|49,735,748
|Nil.
|7,259
|99.99%
|Nil.
|0.01%
|John Robins
|49,735,748
|Nil.
|7,259
|99.99%
|Nil.
|0.01%
|Simon Collins
|49,735,748
|Nil.
|7,259
|99.99%
|Nil.
|0.01%
|Election of Directors - Combined Company
|Frederick Bell
|49,737,338
|Nil.
|5,669
|99.99%
|Nil.
|0.01%
|Martin Turenne
|49,728,548
|Nil.
|14,459
|99.97%
|Nil.
|0.03%
|Peter Williams
|49,732,948
|Nil.
|10,059
|99.98%
|Nil.
|0.02%
|John Robins
|49,732,948
|Nil.
|10,059
|99.98%
|Nil.
|0.02%
|Steven Poulton
|49,734,338
|Nil.
|8,669
|99.98%
|Nil.
|0.02%
|Karim Nasr
|49,734,738
|Nil.
|8,269
|99.98%
|Nil.
|0.02%
|David Netherway
|49,734,138
|Nil.
|8,869
|99.98%
|Nil.
|0.02%
|Robert Milroy
|49,732,738
|Nil.
|10,269
|99.98%
|Nil.
|0.02%
|Appointment of Auditors
|51,147,815
|Nil.
|7,889
|99.98%
|Nil.
|0.02%
|Approval of Omnibus Plan*
|37,729,209
|38,759
|Nil.
|99.90%
|0.10%
|Nil.
|Share Issuance Resolution
|49,730,048
|12,959
|Nil.
|99.97%
|0.03%
|Nil.
|Approval of Name Change
|51,142,589
|13,115
|Nil.
|99.97%
|0.03%
|Nil.
* Excluding 11,975,039 shares held by Insiders.
Corporate Inquiries:
Dustin Zinger, Investor Relations Manager
Corporate Website: www.elementalroyalties.com
Direct: +1 (604) 653-9464
Email: dustin@elementalroyalties.com
Elemental is a proud member of Discovery Group. For more information please visit: www.discoverygroup.ca or contact 604-653-9464.
(TSXV: ELE) | (OTCQX: ELEMF) | (ISIN: CA28619L1076)
About Elemental Royalties
Elemental is a gold-focused royalty company listed on the TSX-V in Canada and provides investors with lower risk precious metals exposure through a portfolio of nine high-quality royalties. This enables investors to benefit from ongoing royalty revenue, future exploration upside and low operating costs. Elemental's experienced team seeks to secure royalties in advanced precious metals projects, run by established operators, from its pipeline of identified opportunities.
Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/133152