Aclara Resources Inc.: Aclara Provides Mid-Year Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2022 / Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) is pleased to announce its financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2022. All amounts are expressed in United States dollars unless otherwise stated.

Highlights

Strong cash position of $78.255 million as at June 30, 2022, comprised of cash and cash equivalents of $51.217 million and shot-term deposits of $27.038 million

Corporate strategy in place aimed to deliver a more robust EIA application relating to the Penco Module (the " Project "), strengthen and expand our relationships with local stakeholders, and prioritize exploration activities to define new potential modules Preparation of the new EIA application in progress and baseline studies for the autumn season successfully completed

Greenfield drilling campaign started at two new sites in Chile, one to the north of Penco and the other to the south

Positive results from a new brownfield exploration area - "Alexandra Poniente" - incorporated as part of the Project, which offers clear potential to increase the mineral resource base

Successful laboratory test work results confirm closed circuit flowsheet metallurgical recoveries presented in the Amended and Restated NI 43-101 Technical Report - Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Penco Module Project (" PEA ") and ensure the chemical stability of the residues, which allowed zero liquid and solid discharge along the processing flowsheet and made viable the recirculation of more than 95% of water used in the process

Outlook for H2 2022

The Company's focus in H2 2022 includes, principally:

Advancing the new EIA application by both continuing the development of the required baseline studies (winter season in progress) and updating engineering to accommodate recent improvements. New EIA is expected to be filed by Q2 2023

Working on social contributions that both benefit and are desired by the local community, as well as strengthening relationships with local stakeholders

Continuing greenfield exploration drilling campaigns with the goal of seeking additional viable development modules for production

Updating the Mineral Resource Statement of the Project during Q4, 2022

Completing the engineering and design for pilot plant that will demonstrate at semi-industrial scale the viability of our flowsheet

Continuing with the communication activities to highlight the attributes of the Project to both international and local stakeholders

Income Statement





Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30 (in thousands of US$) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Exploration expenses 237 79 473 107 Administration expenses 1,480 4 2,314 57 Other (expenses) income - 26 - (264 ) Financial costs 4 1 9 2 Financial income (88 ) - (99 ) - Exchange differences 125 - 58 - Loss from continuing operations before income tax 1,758 110 2,755 (98 )

During the six months ended June 30, 2022, the Company incurred higher net losses from continuing operations compared to the same period the year before, as a result of the Going Public Transaction and the demerger from Hochschild Mining, which led to increased expenses related to the management and standalone operations of the Company, as well as to comply with obligations as a Canadian reporting issuer and TSX-listed company.

Evaluation and Exploration Assets

(in thousands of US$) Total Balance at January 1, 2021 70,929 Additions 6,312 Foreign exchange effect (1,682 ) Balance at June 30, 2021 75,559 Additions 5,349 Foreign exchange effect (10,775 ) Balance at December 31, 2021 70,132 Additions 8,297 Foreign exchange effect (7,556 ) Balance at June 30, 2022 70,873 Accumulated amortisation and impairment Balance at January 1, 2021 8 Balance at June 30, 2021 8 Balance at December 31, 2021 7 Balance at June 30, 2022 96 Net book value as at June 30, 2021 75,551 Net book value as at December 31, 2021 70,125 Net book value as at June 30, 2022 70,777



In accordance with accounting principles under IFRS of the capitalization of E&E assets, costs of mineral properties are capitalized as E&E assets on a project-by-project basis. As at June 30, 2022, the Company's principal business included the development of the Penco Module. The Company capitalizes expenses related to brownfield exploration and infill drilling, metallurgical testing and process design, engineering of the mine, processing plant and project infrastructure, permitting and administration activities and services.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As at June 30, 2022, the Company had a cash balance of $51.217 million and short-term investments in term deposits of $27.038 million, totalling cash availability in the aggregate amount of $78.255 million. The Company has working capital needs of US$1.6 million as at June 30, 2022. The Company's present cash resources are sufficient to meet all its current liabilities and administrative and overhead expenses for the next eighteen months.

About Aclara

Aclara is a development-stage rare earth mineral resources company located in Chile. Aclara is initiating the development of its resources through a project called the Penco Module (the "Penco Module"), which covers a surface area of approximately 600 hectares and which has ionic clays that are rich in rare earth elements. Aclara is currently focused on the development and on the future construction and operation of the Penco Module, which will aim to produce a rare earth concentrate through a processing plant that will be fed by clays from nearby deposits. Aclara's unique extraction process offers several advantages such as: no blasting, crushing or milling required; no tailings dam; minimal water consumption due to a high level of water recirculation; amenable leaching with a fertilizer; and no radioactivity.

