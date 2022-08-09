Dufry International AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
HIGHLIGHTS:
Xavier Rossinyol, CEO of Dufry Group, commented:
"We have seen positive momentum over the recent months, reflected in solid performance for June of 85.5% and for July of already around 90% of 2019 turnover levels in constant currency. Regions like North America, Central America and the Caribbean, as well as some of the Southern European and Mediterranean countries perform in line or above 2019.
At the same time, we continue to remain attentive given the current geopolitical and health situation, and we monitor closely consumer sentiment and the propensity for travel-related spending over the next months. We will count on the agility and talent of our teams to react accordingly and to further strengthen our global position in the long-term despite potential temporary or geographically limited volatility.
We have extensively engaged with our employees and stakeholders following the announcement on Dufry joining forces with Autogrill to redefine the boundaries of the industry and to enrich the passenger journey by providing unique integrated and digitalized offerings for travellers across Travel Retail and Food & Beverage. We are more than ever excited about the opportunities ahead of us, as we are progressing with the transaction as planned. We expect to close the first stage, the transfer of Edizione's 50.3% stake in Autogrill to Dufry, by Q1 2023, subject to our shareholders' approval at the upcoming EGM."
Yves Gerster, CFO of Dufry Group, added:
"With half-year 2022, we introduce an EBITDA concept and related performance indicators on top of our IFRS results. Those CORE figures consider all our concession fees and corresponding payments as a part of our operational activities. Therefore, they better reflect the actual performance of our business, the reality of our concession contracts and are best equipped to follow and evaluate our performance, while we are continuing with our IFRS reporting. We have published also historical figures in a consistent manner to allow clear comparisons."
FINANCIAL SUMMARY
In the first half-year 2022, Dufry has seen gradual improvements in nearly all its operations in line with the easing of travel protocols, with a pick up especially since the second quarter of the year. Turnover reached CHF 2,922.5 million, representing growth of 146.2%, of which 147.2% organic compared to the same period 2021, and reaching a level of 75.5% of 2019 turnover in constant currency (69.9% in reported currency). In HY 2022, the FX effect on Turnover was -1.0% versus HY 2022, and -5.9% versus HY 2019, mainly related to the effects of the stronger key currencies USD, EUR and GBP.
The category mix mirrors the continued normalization of travel including inter-regional and international routes across all regions except for APAC. Duty-free accounted for 58.3% of net sales vs 41.7% duty-paid; the airport channel contributed with 91.2%.
Our results improved versus the previous year across all performance indicators. Gross Profit margin stood at 60.9% for half-year 2022 versus 56.1% in half-year 2021.
With the half-year results 2022, Dufry introduces a new reporting format for its alternative performance measures (APM). CORE figures represent the full business. The result excludes the impact from IFRS16 lease accounting standard, and as done so far, adjustments for acquisition-related amortizations and expenses. Please see our IR website for historical half-year and full-year figures from 2016 onwards.
CORE EBIT reached CHF 159.8 million versus CHF -103.9 million last year and CORE net profit to equity holders CHF 43.0 million versus CHF -254.8 million in HY 2021.
Looking at IFRS results, Operating Profit reached CHF 152.4 million in HY 2022, an improvement from CHF -368.5 million in HY 2021. Reported Net Profit to equity holders was negative with CHF -17.6 million in HY 2022 versus CHF -499.2 million in the same period of last year. Basic earnings per share stood at CHF -0.2, versus CHF -5.9 in HY 2021.
Dufry introduces Cash Flow before Financing as important KPI, reflecting the operational performance of our business. For HY 2022, it amounted to CHF 256.7 million versus CHF -213.8 million in the previous year. Dufry concluded the half year with an EFCF of CHF 196.7 million. The solid performance was supported by some phasing, including Capex, as well as inflows from working capital. Capex will phase into the second half, working capital is expected to see an increase in inventory and decrease in payables. Taking out above-mentioned effects, EFCF would have been around CHF 30-50 million.
Net Debt amounted to CHF 2,903.4 million at the end of June?2022 compared to CHF 3,079.5 million in December?2021 and came in again at a lower level as compared to December 2019 pre-crisis (CHF 3,101.9 million). Dufry's Liquidity Position amounted to CHF 2,254.8 million as of June 30, 2022. The full set of financial information is provided in Dufry's HY 2022 Financial Report.
Dufry sees strong demand and positive trends on all key indicators; however, we remain vigilant given limited visibility regarding the geo-political environment, pandemic-related developments, the economic situation and consumer sentiment going forward.
On 11 July, 2022, Dufry announced to join forces with Autogrill. The transaction is expected to set a new industry standard and anticipate consumer trends through an enhanced experience for passengers and greater benefits for landlords and brands, with a new global platform generating immediate value for consumers and shareholders. Please see here the announcement and presentation. Dufry will hold an Extraordinary General Meeting on August 31, 2022, seeking approval from its shareholders for items related to the business combination. All information can be found here. The closing of the first stage of the transaction is still expected by Q1 2023, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming EGM.
Moreover, Dufry will hold a Capital Markets Day in London on September 6, 2022 (with an optional site visit to Dufry's operations at London Heathrow on September 7, 2022) to inform about its long-term strategy.
Turnover in Europe, Middle East and Africa was CHF 1,457.8 million HY 2022 from CHF 376.0 million one year ago. Organic growth versus 2021 was 303.4%, with turnover reaching a level of 78.1% of 2019 (in constant FX). Best performing were Mediterranean countries, including Turkey, Greece, and the Middle East. In addition, UK, France, Spain, Eastern Europe, and Africa made significant progress, benefiting especially from growing leisure demand.
Asia-Pacific's turnover reached CHF 55.4 million in HY 2022 from CHF 52.1 million in HY 2021. Organic growth versus 2021 was 5.4%, with turnover reaching a level of 16.3% of 2019 (in constant FX). Whilst selected countries like Australia, Bali, Cambodia have started to re-open, other governments still adhered to a zero-Covid approach or restrictive measures during the first half of the year. This specifically relates to China, also affecting overall travel in the region.
The America's turnover stood at CHF 1,304.2 million in HY 2022 versus CHF 637.9 million in HY 2021. Organic growth versus 2021 was 97.2%, with turnover reaching a level of 81.9% of 2019 (in constant FX). The region has seen a rapid rebound since February. This refers especially to US domestic, intra-regional and increasingly transatlantic travel, as well as touristic travel to Mexico and Central America, including the Caribbean Islands and the Dominican Republic. South America also started to trend upwards, especially in Argentina, Colombia, and Ecuador, with the wider region having followed most recently.
2 For further details and the definition of all Dufry's alternative performance measures, please refer to Dufry's HY 2022 report, pages I-VII. Historical CORE results from 2016 onwards are published on Dufry's IR website.
3 Organic growth adjusted for FX and regional revenue allocation. Comparison to 2021 at the FX rates of 2021. Comparison to 2019 at current FX rate, which will be method going forward, currently under implementation
4 2021 reconciliation provided in Dufry's HY 2022 report pages I-VII.
5 Organic growth adjusted for FX and regional revenue allocation. Comparison to 2021 at the FX rates of 2021. Comparison to 2019 at current FX rates, which will be method going forward, currently under implementation.
For the HY 2022 Results Presentation, the HY 2022 Financial tables, details of the HY 2022 Presentation and Conference Call and other related information, please visit our dedicated page: www.dufry.com/en/HY2022
For further information:
