The "Netherlands Construction Market Size, Trends and Forecasts by Sector Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis, 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The construction industry in the Netherlands grew by 2.4% in real terms in 2021, surpassing the real output of the pre-pandemic level of 2019.

The Dutch construction industry is expected to continue to expand in 2022, boosted by the government's focus to invest heavily on renewable projects, housing, and transport.

According to Statistics Netherlands (CBS), the total number of building permits issued in the country grew by 13.3% in 2021, while the value of orders received by contractors for total buildings contracts rose by 13.4% in 2021. However, the recent surge in construction material prices and high energy costs present major downside risks to the outlook in the coming quarters.

The Dutch construction industry is expected to grow by 2.5% in 2022, before registering an annual average growth rate of 2.4% between 2023 and 2026, supported by public and private investments on the development of residential and renewable energy projects.

Strong demand in the housing sector will contribute to steady expansion in the residential buildings sector, which has been bolstered by Woningbouwimpuls (residential building impulse), a government scheme to provide funds to housing projects that would otherwise potentially face financing constraints. In a bid to meet the European Union's (EU) goal of reducing CO2 emissions by 55% by 2030 compared to 1990 levels, the government plans to develop 10.7GW of offshore wind capacity by 2030.

Scope

Historical (2017-2021) and forecast (2022-2026) valuations of the construction industry in the Netherlands, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance

3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 COVID-19 Status

3.5 Risk Profile

4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction

Outlook

Latest news and developments

Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants

6 Construction Market Data

7 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j5vg9k

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005568/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900