Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 09.08.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 668 internationalen Medien
Interviewt vom Wall Street Journal, Partnerschaft mit Sony & exklusiv im Metaverse Insider – Fokus auf diesen NFT-Pennystock
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.08.2022 | 11:17
44 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sveriges Riksbank: RESULT OF RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS KOMMUNINVEST BONDS

RESULT OF RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS KOMMUNINVEST BONDS

Auction date2022-08-09
Loan2602
Coupon0.75%
ISIN-codeSE0013745452
Maturity2026-02-04
Tendered volume, SEK mln200 +/- 100
Volume offered, SEK mln750
Volume bought, SEK mln200
Number of bids6
Number of accepted bids3
Average yield2,437 %
Lowest accepted yield2,433 %
Highest yield2,440 %
% accepted at lowest yield25.00

Auction date2022-08-09
Loan2706
Coupon0.50%
ISIN-codeSE0016829048
Maturity2027-06-15
Tendered volume, SEK mln200 +/- 100
Volume offered, SEK mln900
Volume bought, SEK mln0
Number of bids8
Number of accepted bids0
Average yieldn/a
Lowest accepted yieldn/a
Highest yieldn/a
% accepted at lowest yieldn/a


Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.