Sveriges Riksbank: RESULT OF RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS KOMMUNINVEST BONDS

RESULT OF RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS KOMMUNINVEST BONDS
|Auction date
|2022-08-09
|Loan
|2602
|Coupon
|0.75%
|ISIN-code
|SE0013745452
|Maturity
|2026-02-04
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|200 +/- 100
|Volume offered, SEK mln
|750
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|200
|Number of bids
|6
|Number of accepted bids
|3
|Average yield
|2,437 %
|Lowest accepted yield
|2,433 %
|Highest yield
|2,440 %
|% accepted at lowest yield
|25.00
|Auction date
|2022-08-09
|Loan
|2706
|Coupon
|0.50%
|ISIN-code
|SE0016829048
|Maturity
|2027-06-15
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|200 +/- 100
|Volume offered, SEK mln
|900
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|0
|Number of bids
|8
|Number of accepted bids
|0
|Average yield
|n/a
|Lowest accepted yield
|n/a
|Highest yield
|n/a
|% accepted at lowest yield
|n/a
