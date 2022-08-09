West Melbourne, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - August 9, 2022) - BK Technologies Corporation (NYSE American: BKTI) today announced that John Suzuki, CEO, will be attending the Q3 Virtual Investor Summit. John Suzuki, CEO of BK Technologies, will present at the Q3 Investor Summit on Wednesday, August 17, 2021 at 2:00 PM ET and will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

A replay of the presentation will be available on the BK Technologies website.

Event: Q3 Investor Summit Date: August 16 & 17th, 2022 Presentation: August 17 @ 2:00 p.m. ET Location: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_sX-1_gsFQ3yG-WEGdxvlzw

1x1s will be available for qualified investors

The conference is completely complementary to qualified investors. Please register at

Company Description

BK Technologies Corporation manufactures high-specification, American-made communications equipment of unsurpassed reliability and value for use by public safety professionals and government agencies. BK Technologies is honored to serve our public safety heroes with reliable equipment when every moment counts.

Contact

IMS Investor Relations

John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau

bktechnologies@imsinvestorrelations.com

(203) 972-9200





About Investor Summit Group

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q3 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 90+ companies and over 500 investors comprising institutional investors, family offices, and high net worth investors. Sectors Participating: Biotech, Communication Services, Consumer, Energy, Energy/Tech, Financial, Healthcare, Industrials, Materials, Real Estate, Technology, and Tech/Crypt. Contact: info@investorsummitgroup.com

