Finalis Achieves SOC 2 Type I Compliance

SOC recognition reinforces Finalis' ongoing commitment to the highest standards of security and compliance

SAN FRANCISCO, CA and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2022 / Finalis , the fastest-growing technology platform for dealmakers, announced today that it has achieved SOC 2 Type I compliance in accordance with American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) standards for SOC for Service Organizations, also known as SSAE 18. Achieving this standard with an unqualified opinion serves as third-party industry validation that Finalis provides enterprise-level security for customer's data secured in the Finalis System. This is a significant compliance and security milestone demonstrating Finalis' ongoing commitment to the security and integrity of customer data.

Finalis is the leading investment banking platform enabling private market participants to execute deals compliantly. Finalis delivers a fully-integrated regulatory affiliation and compliance solution that supports a range of private market dealmaking, including M&A, capital raising, private placements, direct participation programs, fintech marketplaces, and alternative investment sponsors.

Finalis provides a cloud-based community and superior leverage to dealmakers with the Finalis Hub, which delivers a fully-integrated dealmaking solution, and the Finalis Marketplace, which connects dealmakers with one another to gain insights and collaborate on dealflow in real time.

"We are pleased to achieve this significant milestone in receiving the SOC 2 Type I compliance as it reinforces our ongoing commitment to provide our clients with a comprehensive platform that adheres to the strictest security standards and compliance protocols," said Guido Barosio, Co-Founder and CTO at Finalis. "FINRA cites balancing security and customer experience as one of the paramount cybersecurity challenges in the broker-dealer market space. Our clients have access to one-to-one customer service and can feel confident that we maintain the highest level of security and compliance. Our users get complex deals done as quickly and efficiently as possible."

Finalis was audited by Prescient Assurance , a leader in security and compliance attestation for B2B, SAAS companies worldwide. Prescient Assurance is a registered public accounting in the United States and Canada, and provides risk management and assurance services, which includes but is not limited to SOC 2, PCI, ISO, NIST, GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, and CSA STAR. For more information about Prescient Assurance, you may reach out to them at info@prescientassurance.com .

About Finalis

Finalis is the leading investment banking platform enabling private market participants to execute deals compliantly. Finalis delivers a fully-integrated regulatory affiliation and compliance solution that supports a range of private market dealmaking, including M&A, capital raising, private placements, direct participation programs, fintech marketplaces, and alternative investment sponsors.

Finalis provides superior leverage to dealmakers with the Finalis Hub, which delivers a fully-integrated dealmaking solution, and the Finalis Marketplace, which connects dealmakers with one another to gain insights and collaborate on dealflow in real time.

Launched in 2020 and growing rapidly, the San Francisco- and New York-based fintech is on a mission to power dealmakers by building the world's largest dealmaking platform. The Finalis platform manages billions in deal volume with over 700 active mandates in market and supports more than 150 boutique investment banks and placement agencies across the United States. For more information, please visit Finalis here .

Join us in disrupting the securities industry, for good.

Finalis is a Great Place to Work certified company

Contact:

Matthew Sheahan

Caliber Corporate Advisers

matthew@calibercorporateadvisers.com

finalis@calibercorporateadvisers.com

(917) 647 3242

SOURCE: Finalis

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/711262/Finalis-Achieves-SOC-2-Type-I-Compliance