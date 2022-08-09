Hennessey Digital: "Previously On… The Official Love Island USA Podcast with Matthew Hoffman" Launched by Hennessey Studios

New Podcast Recapping and Dissecting All of the Drama from the Current Season Now Available on All Major Podcasting Platforms

Love Island USA is Currently Streaming Six Nights a Week on Peacock

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2022 / Love Island USA narration alumnus Matthew Hoffman has recoupled with the brand as the host of Previously On…The Official Love Island USA Podcast. From producer Hennessey Studios, the production playground for creators, the new podcast launched on August 8 and is now available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and all major podcasting platforms.

Previously On…The Official Love Island USA Podcast will drop five episodes a week, with installments following new episodes of Love Island USA on Peacock. In each podcast episode, Hoffman will recap and analyze the latest drama happening in the villa, alongside a revolving door of guests - including fan-favorite islanders of the past, dumped islanders from the current season and various Love Island superfans.

The podcast's first episode - which is now available - debuted as this season's islanders embarked on the ultimate relationship test: "Casa Amor." Hoffman was joined by Season 2 favorites Justin Ndiba and Cely Vazquez to dish on, among other things, the 12 new islanders introduced on the latest Love Island USA episode.

Matthew Hoffman, host of Previously On... The Official Love Island USA Podcast produced at Hennessey Studios

The audio podcast is produced in-house by Hennessey Studios and recorded at the company's state-of-the-art facility in North Hollywood.

"Over the last seven years leading a fast-growing global digital marketing agency I've noticed we're at a place and time time in innovation where anyone can make digital content - but it isn't always good. So I combined my knowledge of digital media with my passion for entertainment to create a playground for content creators with a studio that makes great content possible with access to the best equipment and top production talent," said Jason Hennessey, internationally-recognized entrepreneur and founder of Hennessey Studios.

Hennessey happens to be a podcast host himself, producing more than 30 episodes of The Jason Hennessey Podcast to date featuring conversations with celebrities, business leaders, entrepreneurs and artists. Hosting the official Love Island USA podcast at Hennessey Studios is a dream for Hennessey and his team.

"We're thrilled to be able to extend the connection fans have with the Love Island USA islanders through engaging, exclusive audio content," said Hennessey. "After all, it's always good to talk it out after a breakup, right?"

To learn more about Hennessey Studios' podcast studio and video stage, discuss creation of your podcast, audio or video recording projects, or scout space for your next event, visit hennesseystudios.com.

Matthew Hoffman Bio

Matthew Hoffman is an American television host and personality. He was the official voice/narrator and co-writer of "Love Island USA" in its first three seasons. For the past three years, Hoffman has commented on all things pop culture as a celebrity commentator on "The Year With Robin Roberts", for ABC and Hulu. Also for ABC, Hoffman hosted the "Greatest Interview Ever With Matthew Hoffman" on "People's List". Matthew is a special correspondent for "Extra," and can be seen hosting the celebrity interview show "Sit Down With The Stars" for Regal Movies. Hoffman recently announced over 40 Billboard Music Award winners at the BBMA pre-show for MRC, and hosted the LIVE Official Red Carpet at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards as a MasterCard Ambassador.

About Hennessey Studios

Hennessey Studios is a boutique video and podcast studio that makes high-quality digital, video and audio content accessible and possible. It features an inviting state-of-the art video, audio & podcast production facility that offers creators everything they need to bring their vision to life - from space to create and record, to placement and promotion of digital content. Founded by internationally-recognized entrepreneur Jason Hennessey, Hennessey Studios is located in North Hollywood on the Television Academy campus. URL: hennesseystudios.com

