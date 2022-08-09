The "Western European Fall Protection Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In 2021, the Western European fall protection market generated €373.2 million in revenue. Both stringent enforcement of regulatory norms and increasing awareness about fall hazards drove market demand.
This research analyzes the Western European fall protection market. It analyzes and captures the leading technological market trends and discusses the industry challenges, drivers, and restraints.
The research aims to assess the current status and future prospects of Western Europe, including Germany, France, the United Kingdom and Ireland, Italy, Scandinavia region (Denmark, Sweden, Finland, and Norway), Iberia region (Spain and Portugal), Benelux region (Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxemburg), and Alpine region (Austria and Switzerland).
Among the product segments (i.e., soft goods, hard goods, installed systems, access systems, rescue systems, and fall protection services), installed systems will experience the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2026. In 2021, the installed systems segment was the second-highest revenue generator (28%), following soft goods. The increasing preference for collective protection will drive the growth of installed systems.
Among the end-use industries (i.e., construction, utilities, manufacturing, oil and gas, transport, telecom, wind energy, and mining), wind energy will witness high growth for fall protection equipment following a shift toward renewable sources of energy production. Fall protection revenue from the wind energy industry will grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2026.
Germany accounted for 25.5% of revenue in the Western European fall protection market in 2021. The country will witness a CAGR of 3.9% from 2021 to 2026. The increased adoption of fall protection across industry verticals will drive resurgent post-pandemic growth. Fall protection revenue from the wind energy industry will grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2026.
Overall, end-user adoption of lightweight, ergonomic, comfortable, and breathable fall protection equipment will drive growth during the forecast period. Material innovations, such as lightweight metal alloys with high durability against harsh weather conditions, will generate high traction.
