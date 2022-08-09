The "Western European Fall Protection Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2021, the Western European fall protection market generated €373.2 million in revenue. Both stringent enforcement of regulatory norms and increasing awareness about fall hazards drove market demand.

This research analyzes the Western European fall protection market. It analyzes and captures the leading technological market trends and discusses the industry challenges, drivers, and restraints.

The research aims to assess the current status and future prospects of Western Europe, including Germany, France, the United Kingdom and Ireland, Italy, Scandinavia region (Denmark, Sweden, Finland, and Norway), Iberia region (Spain and Portugal), Benelux region (Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxemburg), and Alpine region (Austria and Switzerland).

Among the product segments (i.e., soft goods, hard goods, installed systems, access systems, rescue systems, and fall protection services), installed systems will experience the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2026. In 2021, the installed systems segment was the second-highest revenue generator (28%), following soft goods. The increasing preference for collective protection will drive the growth of installed systems.

Among the end-use industries (i.e., construction, utilities, manufacturing, oil and gas, transport, telecom, wind energy, and mining), wind energy will witness high growth for fall protection equipment following a shift toward renewable sources of energy production. Fall protection revenue from the wind energy industry will grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2026.

Germany accounted for 25.5% of revenue in the Western European fall protection market in 2021. The country will witness a CAGR of 3.9% from 2021 to 2026. The increased adoption of fall protection across industry verticals will drive resurgent post-pandemic growth. Fall protection revenue from the wind energy industry will grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2026.

Overall, end-user adoption of lightweight, ergonomic, comfortable, and breathable fall protection equipment will drive growth during the forecast period. Material innovations, such as lightweight metal alloys with high durability against harsh weather conditions, will generate high traction.

Growth Opportunities

Installed Systems to Enhance Safety and Reduce Fall Injuries

Focus on Sustainable Energy Sources to Drive Fall Protection Growth

Targeted M&A to Consolidate the Fall Protection Market

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative: Factors Creating Pressure on Growth

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Western European Fall Protection Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis

Key Findings

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Key Competitors

Key Growth Metrics Western European Fall Protection Market

Distribution Channels

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Product, Material, and Technology Trends

New Product Innovation

Regulatory Compliance Overview

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product

Percent Revenue Forecast by Product

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

Percent Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical

Wind Energy Installed Capacity Projection

Wind Energy Installed Capacity by Country

Revenue Forecast by Country/Region

Percent Revenue Forecast by Country/Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Country/Region

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

Competitive Factors Assessment

3 Growth Opportunity Analysis Soft Goods

Key Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

Percent Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical

Revenue Forecast by Country/Region

Percent Revenue Forecast by Country/Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Country/Region

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

4 Growth Opportunity Analysis Hard Goods

Key Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

Percent Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical

Revenue Forecast by Country/Region

Percent Revenue Forecast by Country/Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Country/Region

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

5 Growth Opportunity Analysis Installed Systems

Key Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

Percent Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical

Revenue Forecast by Country/Region

Percent Revenue Forecast by Country/Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Country/Region

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

6 Growth Opportunity Analysis Access Systems

Key Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

Percent Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical

Revenue Forecast by Country/Region

Percent Revenue Forecast by Country/Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Country/Region

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

7 Growth Opportunity Analysis Rescue Equipment

Key Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

Percent Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical

Revenue Forecast by Country/Region

Percent Revenue Forecast by Country/Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Country/Region

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

8 Growth Opportunity Analysis Services

Key Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

Percent Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical

Revenue Forecast by Country/Region

Percent Revenue Forecast by Country/Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Country/Region

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iygkvz

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005756/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900