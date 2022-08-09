London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - August 9, 2022) - Reuters Events has officially released the final agenda for the upcoming Future of Insurance Canada 2022 (September 13-14, Toronto).

Industry disruptions have not slowed down - so carriers need to speed up. Ever-changing customer expectations, daunting technology transformations and unprecedented risks dominate the reality facing carriers today. Join Reuters Events: The Future of Insurance Canada 2022 to thrive in the new norm of continuous disruption.

Speakers include CEOs, COOs, EVPs and Presidents of Canada's largest insurance companies - Desjardins, The Co-operators, Aviva Canada, Definity, Manulife, Blue Cross, Lloyd's Canada, Sun Life, TD Insurance, Empire Life, Gore Mutual, Everest, Allstate Canada, Westland Insurance and more.

Download the full agenda here - includes attendee snapshot

Highlights from the thought-leading presentations, case studies, and panel discussions include:

System Risks: How Can the P&C Industry Best Respond to the Greatest Risks? (Marc Lipman, President & CEO , Lloyd's Canada )

(Marc Lipman, , ) Out with the Old and In with the New : Traditional Mindsets (Valérie Lavoie, President & Chief Operating Officer , Desjardins General Insurance Group )

: Traditional Mindsets (Valérie Lavoie, , ) Digitalize Despite Restrictions (Hashmat Rohian, VP & CTO - Emerging Business Models , The Co-operators , Christine Wyatt, Director Digital Innovation , Empire Life & Mark Hardy, VP Direct Life & Health Insurance , TD Insurance )

(Hashmat Rohian, , , Christine Wyatt, , & Mark Hardy, , ) The Great Acceleration : Building Culture for a Future in Flux (Brigid Pelino, SVP & Chief HR Officer , Definity )

: Building Culture for a Future in Flux (Brigid Pelino, , ) With Great Challenge Comes Great Opportunity (Irene Bianchi, President & CEO , Peel Mutual Insurance Company & John Lewis, President & CEO , Fenchurch General , Sukhdeep Kang, Founder & CEO , Armour Insurance Brokers & Erika Schiavoni, AVP One TD Strategy , TD Insurance )

(Irene Bianchi, , & John Lewis, , , Sukhdeep Kang, , & Erika Schiavoni, , ) Reach Your Digital Goals with Advanced Analytics (Eugene Wen, VP Group Advanced Analytics , Manulife )

(Eugene Wen, , ) Capture Your Audience Through Marketing (Megan Douglas, SVP & Chief Brand & Commercial Officer , Saskatchewan Blue Cross )

(Megan Douglas, , ) Transform Your Risk Prevention with Technology (Tanna Brodbar, VP & Head of Enterprise Risk Strategy, Advisory & Technology, Great-West Lifeco, Miheala Capra, AVP Digital Innovation, Risk Management, Sunlife Financial & Sébastien Bernard, Director of Data Science, Intact)

