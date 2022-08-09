London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - August 9, 2022) - Reuters Events has officially released the final agenda for the upcoming Future of Insurance Canada 2022 (September 13-14, Toronto).
Industry disruptions have not slowed down - so carriers need to speed up. Ever-changing customer expectations, daunting technology transformations and unprecedented risks dominate the reality facing carriers today. Join Reuters Events: The Future of Insurance Canada 2022 to thrive in the new norm of continuous disruption.
Speakers include CEOs, COOs, EVPs and Presidents of Canada's largest insurance companies - Desjardins, The Co-operators, Aviva Canada, Definity, Manulife, Blue Cross, Lloyd's Canada, Sun Life, TD Insurance, Empire Life, Gore Mutual, Everest, Allstate Canada, Westland Insurance and more.
Download the full agenda here - includes attendee snapshot
Highlights from the thought-leading presentations, case studies, and panel discussions include:
- System Risks: How Can the P&C Industry Best Respond to the Greatest Risks? (Marc Lipman, President & CEO, Lloyd's Canada)
- Out with the Old and In with the New: Traditional Mindsets (Valérie Lavoie, President & Chief Operating Officer, Desjardins General Insurance Group)
- Digitalize Despite Restrictions (Hashmat Rohian, VP & CTO - Emerging Business Models, The Co-operators, Christine Wyatt, Director Digital Innovation, Empire Life & Mark Hardy, VP Direct Life & Health Insurance, TD Insurance)
- The Great Acceleration: Building Culture for a Future in Flux (Brigid Pelino, SVP & Chief HR Officer, Definity)
- With Great Challenge Comes Great Opportunity (Irene Bianchi, President & CEO, Peel Mutual Insurance Company & John Lewis, President & CEO, Fenchurch General, Sukhdeep Kang, Founder & CEO, Armour Insurance Brokers & Erika Schiavoni, AVP One TD Strategy, TD Insurance)
- Reach Your Digital Goals with Advanced Analytics (Eugene Wen, VP Group Advanced Analytics, Manulife)
- Capture Your Audience Through Marketing (Megan Douglas, SVP & Chief Brand & Commercial Officer, Saskatchewan Blue Cross)
- Transform Your Risk Prevention with Technology (Tanna Brodbar, VP & Head of Enterprise Risk Strategy, Advisory & Technology, Great-West Lifeco, Miheala Capra, AVP Digital Innovation, Risk Management, Sunlife Financial & Sébastien Bernard, Director of Data Science, Intact)
Download the full agenda here - includes attendee snapshot
This is Canada's most senior strategic insurance event, and tickets are selling out fast. For more information or to book, please visit the website.
Contact:
Alexandra Wilson
Project Director | Insurance
Reuters Events
T: + 44 (0) 20 7513 4979
E: alexandra.wilson@thomsonreuters.com
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/133265