SJB Wealth Management Inc.: One Of Edmonton's Top Wealth Advisors, Scott Bokenfohr, Co-Author's New Book, "Retire Like A Shark" To Help Retirees Avoid Tax and Financial Pitfalls

EDMONTON, AB / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2022 / With unprecedented financial and economic uncertainty, many successful people are heading into retirement with more questions and less confidence. Even those who have been financially successful are struggling to feel confident.

CTV News reported, "More than three quarters of Canadians nearing or in early retirement are worried about their finances… The survey from Ryerson University's National Institute on Ageing (NIA), conducted in collaboration with Home Equity Bank, found that 77 per cent of Canadians within the 55-69 age demographic are worried about their financial health… Additionally, 79 per cent of respondents aged 55 and older revealed that their retirement income -- through RRSPs, pension plans, and old age security -- will not be enough to be a comfortable retirement."

Albert Einstein said, "We cannot solve our problems with the same thinking we used when we created them."

That's the idea behind the newest book, "Retire Like a Shark," from Scott Keffer and Kevin Harrington.

The duo have assembled an all-star cast of financial, investment, business and legal advisors from across North America to each write a chapter on the keys to retire with confidence, security, and joy - retire like a shark. A Shark Tank "shark" that is.

"What a thrill is to get to know Kevin Harrington and have the opportunity to co-author this new book with him. Kevin grew up in a blue-collar family in the U.S., so he understands that financial success requires hard work and smart, informed wealth management," said Scott Bokenfohr, financial educator, author, speaker, and wealth advisor.

This is the second book in the Like A Shark series. The first book, "BUILD Wealth Like A Shark", released in 2021, became an Amazon #1 Best Seller.

In this second book, readers will discover tax, financial, and investment success keys, insights, and tips, along with an opportunity for additional retirement resources, from over 35 leading authorities across North America.

Besides gaining fame on Shark Tank, Kevin Harrington is the creator of the As Seen on TV brand, a co-founding board member of the Entrepreneur's Organization. His behind-the-scenes work in business ventures has produced well over $5 billion in global sales, the launch of more than 500 products, and the making of dozens of millionaires. Twenty of his companies have each topped $100 million in revenue.

Scott Keffer, the creator of the project, is an internationally recognized business growth coach, author, and trainer, who has presented to tens of thousands on how to grow.

"I believe that people who have worked hard and successfully saved for retirement, whether they are business owners, executives or professionals, deserve the very best advice to help them upgrade their lifestyle and preserve, protect and pass on their wealth," said Scott Bokenfohr, financial educator, author, speaker, and wealth advisor.

The book is scheduled to be released at the end of 2022 and will be available on Amazon and in leading bookstores.

About Scott Bokenfohr

Scott Bokenfohr is a Financial Educator, Author, Speaker, and Wealth Advisor. Scott is a Co-Author of RETIRE ABUNDANTLY and RETIRE Like A SHARK, with Kevin Harrington, original Shark on ABC TV's Emmy award-wining international hit series Shark Tank.

As the Founder/CEO of SJB Wealth Management Inc., Scott and his team have been helping business owners, executives and professionals upgrade their lifestyle, and preserve, protect, and pass on their hard-earned wealth to the people and causes they love since 2003.

It doesn't take long with Scott to see why people trust their money and their future to him. He is a warm and passionate communicator with a "down-home" style. When he is not serving clients, Scott and his wife, Joni, enjoy lake-life in the summer and skiing in the winter.

Contact:

Scott Bokenfohr

scott@sjbwealthmanagement.com

780-237-9630

Scott Bokenfohr is a Wealth Planner registered with Aligned Capital Partners Inc. (ACPI). ACPI is regulated by the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC.ca) and Member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF.ca) Scott Bokenfohr is registered to provide investment advice and products to clients residing in the provinces of AB and BC.

This publication is for informational purposes only and shall not be construed to constitute any form of investment advice. The views expressed are those of the author and may not necessarily be those of ACPI. Opinions expressed are as of the date of this publication and are subject to change without notice and information has been compiled from sources believed to be reliable. This publication has been prepared for general circulation and without regard to the individual financial circumstances and objectives of persons who receive it.

SOURCE: SJB Wealth Management Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/711426/One-Of-Edmontons-Top-Wealth-Advisors-Scott-Bokenfohr-Co-Authors-New-Book-Retire-Like-A-Shark-To-Help-Retirees-Avoid-Tax-and-Financial-Pitfalls