Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 9, 2022) - AgriCann Solutions Corp. (the "Company" or "AgriCann") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Adam Sancewicz as President of the Company.

CEO Rob van Santen comments: "Since his initial appointment as AgriCann's Executive Vice-President of Operations in Q4 2021, Adam has proven instrumental as a strategist and team leader, helping to position subsidiary Craft Nurseries Canada ("CNC") with a dedicated technical and operations team, a large genetic library, and a pipeline of rare and potent cultivars. CNC is now marketing and delivering premium genetics and in-demand strains as starter plants to standard & micro cultivators and nurseries through its custom clone and mother programs, enabling significantly enhanced profit margins and cost savings - a compelling value proposition for our customers. The CNC team is well positioned to scale CNC's operations as volumes ramp up to meet our ambitious business goals."

Stock Options

The Company announces the granting of 1,175,000 incentive stock options ("Options") to consultants of the Company and employees of its subsidiary to purchase up to 1,175,000 Common Shares of the Company as part of its compensation and retention procedures. Options being granted have an exercise price of $0.50 per share and are exercisable for a period of four years from the date of grant as to 1,000,000 Options, and three years as to 175,000 Options, with Options vesting evenly at the end of each three-month period over their respective terms.

The Options are being granted pursuant to the terms of the Company's stock option plan. With this grant there are a total of 1,655,000 Options outstanding which is equal to approximately 8.94% of the number of issued and outstanding Common Shares.

About AgriCann Solutions Corp.

AgriCann Solutions Corp. is a "Reporting Issuer" created as a result of a statutory plan of arrangement completed by The Valens Company in 2015. AgriCann owns and operates wholly owned subsidiary Craft Nurseries Canada ("CNC"), a full-service Health Canada licenced cannabis nursery located in Lake Country, British Columbia, focused on complimenting top quality cannabis plants and genetics with strain specific coaching and grow advisory services designed to help optimize client performance (see CNC website: www.craftnurseries.com).

ON BEHALF OF AGRICANN SOLUTIONS CORP.

(signed) "Rob van Santen"

CEO & Director

For further information, please contact:

Adam Sancewicz

President

Telephone: +1.778.231.5431

Some of the statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "intends", "is expected", "potential", "suggests" or variations of such words or phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements and information are not historical facts and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control. Actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law. The Company will provide further updates respecting these initiatives as developments occur. There can be no assurance that interests in any or all of these or additional projects being pursued will be acquired, funded and/or commercialized.

AgriCann Solutions Corp.

400-1771 Robson Street, Vancouver, BC, Canada V6G 1C9

Tel. +1.604.608.1999 ~ Fax. +1.778.379.9990

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/133308