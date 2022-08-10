Canagold Resources Ltd.: Canagold Appoints Chief Technology Officer

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2022 / Canagold Resources Ltd. (TSX:CCM)(OTCQB:CRCUF)(Frankfurt:CANA) (the "Company" or "Canagold"), is pleased to announce that Mr. Mike Doyle, has been appointed as the Company's Chief Technical Officer, effective August 09, 2022.

"With a wealth of experience in exploration, discovery, resource development and mine development, Mike is a rare individual with considerable depth and breath in all aspect of mining," said Sofia Bianchi, Chair of the Board. "Our Board, which includes Mike, is fully committed to advancing the New Polaris project towards a feasibility study and permitting while instilling the highest standards of environmental practice, sustainability and community consultation. Mike's education and decades of practical, real-world experience in numerous jurisdictions around the world, make him a singular candidate to lead our technical team."

Mike Doyle, Director, Chief Technical Officer

Mr. Doyle has over 35 years global experience of mining and exploration with Rio Tinto, Inmet, Wardell- Armstrong and Sun Valley Investments. He is a chartered engineer and senior geologist and also holds an M.Sc. in Environmental Management.

Mr. Doyle has experience across exploration, feasibility studies, environmental permitting, construction, and exploitation of small to major mining projects. While at Rio Tinto, Mr. Doyle directly led the exploration team that discovered the Las Cruces high-grade copper deposit in southern Spain.

Mr. Doyle is an executive at Sun Valley Investments where he is responsible for the company's existing mining operations and also for reviewing potential investments in exploration and mining projects around the world. Sun Valley currently has two high grade narrow vein underground mines in production and a third in construction. One of the mines was taken from acquisition through licensing and construction to the first gold pour in just four years.

About Canagold

Canagold Resources Ltd. is a growth-oriented gold exploration company focused on advancing the New Polaris Project through feasibility and permitting. Canagold is also seeking to grow its assets base through future acquisitions of additional advanced projects. Canagold has access to a team of technical experts that can help unlock significant value for all Canagold shareholders.

