Mittwoch, 10.08.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 668 internationalen Medien
Jetzt zuschlagen? „Kursschnäppchen“ am Mittwoch: Heute letzte Chance vor nächster Rallye?
Dow Jones News
Custodian REIT plc: Director's purchase of ordinary shares

DJ Custodian REIT plc: Director's purchase of ordinary shares

Custodian REIT plc (CREI) Custodian REIT plc: Director's purchase of ordinary shares 10-Aug-2022 / 11:05 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

10 August 2022

Custodian REIT plc

("Custodian REIT" or "the Company")

Director's purchase of ordinary shares

Custodian REIT (LSE: CREI), the UK property investment company focused on smaller lot-sized regional property, announces the purchase of 45,000 ordinary shares in the Company by Malcolm Cooper, a Non-Executive Director who joined the Board in June 2022.

David Hunter, Chairman of the Custodian REIT, commented: "This purchase demonstrates our Directors' continued support of the Company and the Board's alignment with the long-term interests of our shareholders."

The Directors of the Company are satisfied they are not in possession of any inside information which has not already been notified via a Regulatory Information Service.

Disclosure required by Article 19.3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on market abuse (the "Market Abuse Regulations") regarding these purchases is set out below.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

The Company was notified on 10 August 2022 of the following transaction by Malcolm Cooper, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, relating to the purchase of ordinary shares. 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
 
a)      Name 
                                        Malcolm Cooper 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status 
                                        Non-Executive Director 
 
b)      Initial notification /Amendment 
                                        Initial Notification 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Name 
                                        Custodian REIT plc 
 
b)      LEI 
                                        2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
                                        Ordinary Shares of 1 pence per share 
       Description of the financial instruments, type of instruments 
 
a) 
 
       Identification code 
 
 
                                        GB00BJFLFT45 
b)      Nature of the transactions 
                                        Purchase of Shares 
 
                    Price    Volume 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                    108.8 pence 45,000 
 
 
       Aggregated information 
 
 
 
d)      - Aggregated volume 
                     45,000 
 
 
       - Price 
                     108.8 pence 
 
       Nature of the transactions 
e)                    Purchase of shares 
 
h)      Date of the transactions 
                     10 August 2022 
 
i)      Place of the transactions 
                     London Stock Exchange

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014. Upon publication of this announcement, this information is now considered to be in the public domain.

- Ends -

For further information, please contact: 

Custodian Capital Limited 
Richard Shepherd-Cross / Ed Moore / Ian Mattioli MBE Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740 
                           www.custodiancapital.com 
Numis Securities Limited 
Hugh Jonathan/Nathan Brown            Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
                         www.numiscorp.com 
 
FTI Consulting 
Richard Sunderland / Ellie Sweeney / Andrew Davis Tel: +44 (0)20 3727 1000 
                         custodianreit@fticonsulting.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BJFLFT45 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      CREI 
LEI Code:    2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  180530 
EQS News ID:  1417517 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1417517&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 10, 2022 06:06 ET (10:06 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
