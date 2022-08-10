DJ Custodian REIT plc: Director's purchase of ordinary shares

10 August 2022

Custodian REIT plc

("Custodian REIT" or "the Company")

Director's purchase of ordinary shares

Custodian REIT (LSE: CREI), the UK property investment company focused on smaller lot-sized regional property, announces the purchase of 45,000 ordinary shares in the Company by Malcolm Cooper, a Non-Executive Director who joined the Board in June 2022.

David Hunter, Chairman of the Custodian REIT, commented: "This purchase demonstrates our Directors' continued support of the Company and the Board's alignment with the long-term interests of our shareholders."

The Directors of the Company are satisfied they are not in possession of any inside information which has not already been notified via a Regulatory Information Service.

Disclosure required by Article 19.3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on market abuse (the "Market Abuse Regulations") regarding these purchases is set out below.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

The Company was notified on 10 August 2022 of the following transaction by Malcolm Cooper, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, relating to the purchase of ordinary shares.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Malcolm Cooper 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Custodian REIT plc b) LEI 2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary Shares of 1 pence per share Description of the financial instruments, type of instruments a) Identification code GB00BJFLFT45 b) Nature of the transactions Purchase of Shares Price Volume c) Price(s) and volume(s) 108.8 pence 45,000 Aggregated information d) - Aggregated volume 45,000 - Price 108.8 pence Nature of the transactions e) Purchase of shares h) Date of the transactions 10 August 2022 i) Place of the transactions London Stock Exchange

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014. Upon publication of this announcement, this information is now considered to be in the public domain.

- Ends -

For further information, please contact:

Custodian Capital Limited Richard Shepherd-Cross / Ed Moore / Ian Mattioli MBE Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740 www.custodiancapital.com Numis Securities Limited Hugh Jonathan/Nathan Brown Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000 www.numiscorp.com FTI Consulting Richard Sunderland / Ellie Sweeney / Andrew Davis Tel: +44 (0)20 3727 1000 custodianreit@fticonsulting.com

