Toronto, Ontario & New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 10, 2022) - The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ: REAX) (TSX: REAX) today announced that Chief Financial Officer Michelle Ressler will be presenting at the Investor Summit Group's Q3 Virtual Conference on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 9:30am ET. Real's remarks will be broadcast live and can be accessed by interested parties at the link below.

Event: Q3 Investor Summit Date: August 16 & 17th, 2022 Presentation: August 16 @ 9:30am ET Location: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_-hxOTAr1SVaGYao7dxDBSg

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ: REAX) (TSX: REAX) is revolutionizing the residential real estate industry by pairing best-in-class technology with the trusted guidance of the agent-led experience. Real delivers a cloud-based platform to improve efficiencies and empower agents to provide a seamless end-to-end experience for homebuyers and sellers. The company was founded in 2014 and serves 45 states, D.C., and two Canadian provinces with over 6,000 agents. Additional information can be found on its website at onereal.com.

For additional information, please contact:

Jason Lee

Vice President, Capital Markets & Investor Relations

investors@therealbrokerage.com

908-280-2515

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q3 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 90+ companies and over 500 investors comprising institutional investors, family offices, and high net worth investors. Sectors Participating: Biotech, Communication Services, Consumer, Energy, Energy/Tech, Financial, Healthcare, Industrials, Materials, Real Estate, Technology, and Tech/Crypt. Contact: info@investorsummitgroup.com

