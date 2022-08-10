Toronto, Ontario & New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 10, 2022) - The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ: REAX) (TSX: REAX) today announced that Chief Financial Officer Michelle Ressler will be presenting at the Investor Summit Group's Q3 Virtual Conference on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 9:30am ET. Real's remarks will be broadcast live and can be accessed by interested parties at the link below.
|Event:
|Q3 Investor Summit
|Date:
|August 16 & 17th, 2022
|Presentation:
|August 16 @ 9:30am ET
|Location:
|https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_-hxOTAr1SVaGYao7dxDBSg
- 1x1s will be available for qualified investors
- The conference is completely complementary to qualified investors. Please register at
Complimentary Investor Registration
Company Description
The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ: REAX) (TSX: REAX) is revolutionizing the residential real estate industry by pairing best-in-class technology with the trusted guidance of the agent-led experience. Real delivers a cloud-based platform to improve efficiencies and empower agents to provide a seamless end-to-end experience for homebuyers and sellers. The company was founded in 2014 and serves 45 states, D.C., and two Canadian provinces with over 6,000 agents. Additional information can be found on its website at onereal.com.
For additional information, please contact:
Jason Lee
Vice President, Capital Markets & Investor Relations
investors@therealbrokerage.com
908-280-2515
About Investor Summit Group
The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q3 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 90+ companies and over 500 investors comprising institutional investors, family offices, and high net worth investors. Sectors Participating: Biotech, Communication Services, Consumer, Energy, Energy/Tech, Financial, Healthcare, Industrials, Materials, Real Estate, Technology, and Tech/Crypt. Contact: info@investorsummitgroup.com
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/133278