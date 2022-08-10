WINCANTON PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
London, August 10
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|1. Sally Austin
2. Lyn Colloff
3. Paul Durkin
4. Ian Keilty
5. Daniel Porte
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|1. Chief People Officer
2. Company Secretary
3. Chief Customer & Innovation Officer
4. Chief Operating Officer
5. Strategy Director
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Wincanton plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary Shares of 10p each in Wincanton plc
ISIN: GB0030329360
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of dividend shares under the Wincanton plc approved Share Incentive Plan 2003
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price
|Dividend Shares Volume(s)
|1. £3.9135
|42
|2. £3.9135
|26
|3. £3.9135
|15
|4. £3.9135
|54
|5. £3.9135
|8
|d)
|Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
|Price
|Volume
|N/A
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|05 August 2022
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|XLON
For further information, please contact:
Lyn Colloff, Company Secretary Tel: 01249 710 000
