Lancashire Holdings Limited - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 01
Lancashire Holdings Limited
(the "Company") or ("LHL")
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1 May 2026
Hamilton, Bermuda
The Company announces that on 30 April 2026, Philip Broadley, Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Board of Directors, purchased 4,225 common shares of US$0.50 each in the Company at £5.660032 per share.
Following this transaction, Philip Broadley has an interest in the Company of 67,920 common shares, representing 0.0278% of the Total Voting Rights in the Company.
The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of UK MAR, provides further detail:
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Philip Broadley
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Board of Directors
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Lancashire Holdings Limited
b)
LEI
5493002UNUYXLHOWF752
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Common Shares of US$0.50 each
ISIN: BMG5361W1047
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of common shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
4,225
£23,913.64
e)
Date of the transaction
2026-04-30
f)
Place of the transaction
(XLON) London Stock Exchange
Name of authorised official of issuer for making notification
Christopher Head
Company Secretary
1 May 2026
chris.head@lancashiregroup.com