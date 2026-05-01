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WKN: A0HM5W | ISIN: BMG5361W1047 | Ticker-Symbol: LNH
Tradegate
30.04.26 | 19:20
6,680 Euro
+0,30 % +0,020
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,6306,69030.04.
6,6306,69030.04.
PR Newswire
01.05.2026 15:36 Uhr
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Lancashire Holdings Limited - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Lancashire Holdings Limited - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 01

Lancashire Holdings Limited

(the "Company") or ("LHL")

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 May 2026

Hamilton, Bermuda

The Company announces that on 30 April 2026, Philip Broadley, Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Board of Directors, purchased 4,225 common shares of US$0.50 each in the Company at £5.660032 per share.

Following this transaction, Philip Broadley has an interest in the Company of 67,920 common shares, representing 0.0278% of the Total Voting Rights in the Company.

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of UK MAR, provides further detail:

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Philip Broadley

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Board of Directors

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Lancashire Holdings Limited

b)

LEI

5493002UNUYXLHOWF752

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Common Shares of US$0.50 each

ISIN: BMG5361W1047

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of common shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£5.660032

4,225

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

4,225

£23,913.64

e)

Date of the transaction

2026-04-30

f)

Place of the transaction

(XLON) London Stock Exchange

Name of authorised official of issuer for making notification

Christopher Head

Company Secretary

1 May 2026

chris.head@lancashiregroup.com

© 2026 PR Newswire
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