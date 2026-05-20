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WKN: A0HM5W | ISIN: BMG5361W1047 | Ticker-Symbol: LNH
Tradegate
20.05.26 | 16:45
7,410 Euro
+1,23 % +0,090
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
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LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,4067,45618:27
7,4007,47018:27
PR Newswire
20.05.2026 17:00 Uhr
158 Leser
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Lancashire Holdings Limited - Director/PDMR Shareholding - Correction

Lancashire Holdings Limited - Director/PDMR Shareholding - Correction

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 20

Lancashire Holdings Limited

(the "Company")

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

Further to the announcement made at 07:30 on 20 May 2026 relating to the exercise of Restricted Share Awards and subsequent sale of Shares by Alex Maloney, the Company wishes to advise of a minor correction to the aggregate price information in section 4(ii)d). The total monies received was £1,464,975.64 and not £2,961,115 as previously disclosed. This has now been corrected within the below. There are no other changes to advise to this announcement.

The notification made in accordance with the requirements of UK MAR, provides further detail:

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Alex Maloney

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Executive Director and Group Chief Executive Officer

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Lancashire Holdings Limited

b)

LEI

5493002UNUYXLHOWF752

4(i)

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Common Shares of US$0.50 each

ISIN: BMG5361W1047

b)

Nature of the transaction

(i)Acquisition of shares on exercise of 465,675 RSS awards granted as nil-cost options over common shares of US$0.50 each. These RSS awards were granted under the LHL Restricted Share Scheme Performance Awards and Bonus Deferral Plan.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

465,675 shares acquired on exercise of RSS awards

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

465,675 Nil

e)

Date of the transaction

2026-05-18

f)

Place of the transaction

(XLON) London Stock Exchange - Regulated Market

4(ii)

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Common Shares of US$0.50 each

ISIN: BMG5361W1047

b)

Nature of the transaction

(ii)Sale of 184,982 shares to cover tax liabilities and fees on the exercise of 373,899 RSS awards granted as nil-cost options over common shares of US$0.50 each

(iii)Sale of 45,405 shares to cover tax liabilities and fees on exercise of 91,776 RSS awards granted as nil-cost options over common shares of US$0.50 each

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£6.359192

184,982 shares sold to cover tax liabilities

£ 6.357000

45,405 shares sold to cover tax liabilities

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

230,387

£1,464,975.64

e)

Date of the transaction

2026-05-18

f)

Place of the transaction

(XLON) London Stock Exchange - Regulated Market

Name of authorised official of issuer for making notification

Christopher Head

Company Secretary

20 May 2026

chris.head@lancashiregroup.com

© 2026 PR Newswire
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