Integration of Security Data for 65,000+ Business Destinations into HRS Technology Gives Companies Critical Duty-of-Care Information During Hotel Procurement Cycles

HRS, the leading global corporate travel and payment technology platform, and GeoSure, the worldwide leader in scaled, hyper-local safety scoring and assessment, today announced the integration of GeoSure into HRS' industry-leading lodging and meetings procurement service. As companies and travelers increasingly prioritize safety amid their evolving top factors in selecting hotels, this integration leverages world-class security automation as companies decide which hotels and venues earn "preferred supplier" status.

GeoSure's award-winning platform, recognized by Fast Company magazine in 2021 for data science innovation, analyzes regional, national and local data to generate neighborhood safety scores across eight key categories. The company incorporates the most accurate safety and security data on the market, with continuously updated ratings for 65,000+ major cities across the globe, right down to individual neighborhoods. GeoSure's secure APIs enable real-time security updates and awareness for HRS clients, seamlessly feeding fresh security scoring and data trend insights on vital issues such as safety for women, daytime/evening security, LGBTQ+ diversity ratings, theft occurrence, and more.

"Security concerns are more prominent than ever as corporate hotel program leaders incorporate numerous factors into their lodging decision-making processes," said Tobias Ragge, HRS CEO. "We're all striving to elevate the business traveler's experience on the road; that starts only with the confidence that their company is recommending audited hotels in safe neighborhoods. GeoSure's AI-infused solution aligns with our technology-first approach to enhancing all elements of business travel."

GeoSure's Security Expertise Aligns with HRS' 5S Framework

As managed travel returns from the depths of the pandemic, the vast majority of corporate hotel and meetings management programs have altered their priorities as they negotiate preferred supplier agreements. HRS, who works with 35 percent of the Fortune 500 on their lodging programs, has picked up on this trend and created its "5S Framework" based on these priorities:

Safety Security Satisfaction Sustainability Savings

As hotel negotiations for 2023 accelerate in the third quarter, it's clear that companies are focused on these priorities, with each placing differing factors on these five areas. GeoSure's expertise on security issues, supported by innovative data science and risk-modeling, ensures HRS clients have the most relevant, accurate intelligence at their fingertips as they support safe travel practices worldwide.

Hotel program leaders using HRS' procurement technology can view multiple elements from an individual property in one line as they contrast hotel options in a given city. Data generated by GeoSure technology results in a "security score" that can be considered along with other key elements such as rate, satisfaction scores, and sustainability.

"We're focused on empowering companies and employees to make smart, informed decisions that result in confident travelers, executing objectives and moving safely through every stop on their trip," said Michael Becker, CEO of GeoSure. "HRS' approach to harmoniously integrating technology all in an "under-the-hood fashion" dovetails with our goal to seamlessly deliver services that enhance safety while improving satisfaction. We look forward to collaborating for years to come."

Corporations can learn more about HRS' unique approach to lodging procurement, security and the 5S Framework at the upcoming Global Business Travel Association conference in San Diego on August 14-17 at booth 3229.

About HRS

HRS is reinventing the way businesses and governments work, stay and pay in today's dynamic global marketplace. HRS' advanced platform technology is extending its reach beyond hospitality to meetings, office space management, payment efficiency and crisis recovery. Beyond cost savings in the global post-pandemic economy, HRS clients gain from an unrivaled focus on essential aspects including safety, security and satisfaction. HRS is also recognized for its award-winning Green Stay Initiative, technology that helps corporate hotel programs achieve their NetZero targets, and its groundbreaking Crew Passengers Solution, which leverages automation to elevate experiences for air and rail operations. Founded in 1972, HRS works with 35 percent of the global Fortune 500, as well as the world's leading hotel chains, regional hospitality groups and payment providers. More information at www.hrs.com/enterprise.

About GeoSure

GeoSure is the leader in scaled, location safety awareness and risk assessment technologies, helping enterprises to "sense, make sense, and act." The company leverages proprietary machine learning, predictive analytics, and AI to calculate location-specific and personalized safety ratings, trendline analysis, health and medical alerts, and other functionalities to gauge the relative safety of traveling personnel or at-risk real assets anywhere in the world. GeoSure generates real time analysis for more than 65,000 locations worldwide. GeoSure mobile is available free for both iPhone and Android, and data is available directly to organizations via API or web app integrations. For more information, please visit www.geosureglobal.com or contact info@geosureglobal.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005306/en/

Contacts:

Michael Brophy

HRS Global Media Relations

+1 214-356-4326

michael.brophy@hrs.com