Organizations Recognized for Setting the Standard for Healthcare Excellence

Qbtech and The AHSN Network have been shortlisted for the 2022 Health Service Journal award for Best Partnership for QbTest, an objective assessment used in ADHD diagnosis.

QbTest, which speeds up the time to diagnosis, is an FDA-cleared, computer-based, objective test that measures attention, motor activity and impulsivity the core symptoms of ADHD. The results are instantly analyzed and presented to practitioners in a report that compares a patients' results against a normative data set based on age and gender. ADHD practitioners then use the QbTest report alongside their clinical assessment to inform a final diagnosis.

"The teams at AHSN and Qbtech continue to make a real difference in improving access to quality care, diagnosis and treatment for those living with ADHD," shared Tony Doyle, Managing Director at Qbtech. "To be shortlisted for this overall partnership award highlights the far-reaching impact of our work together."

Now in its 42nd year, the HSJ Awards continue to provide an opportunity to shine a light on the outstanding efforts and achievements that individuals and teams across the sector deliver on a daily basis.

The judging panel was once again made up of a diverse range of highly influential and respected figures within the healthcare community, including; Sarah-Jane Marsh (Chief Executive, Birmingham Women's and Children's FT); David Probert (Chief Executive, University College London Hospitals Foundation Trust); Dr Bola Owolabi (Director Health Inequalities, NHS England and NHS Improvement); Eugine Yafele (Chief Executive, University Hospitals Bristol and Weston NHS Foundation Trust); Tracy Allen (Chief Executive Officer, Derbyshire Community Health Services Foundation Trust).

Following the thorough judging process, Qbtech and the AHSN Network were shortlisted, ahead of the official awards ceremony to be held later this year on November 17. At this first stage of judging, the shortlist was based on ambition; outcome; value; involvement working together and crucially, how the project might be "picked up" and replicated elsewhere for the benefit of both patients and professional colleagues.

About Qbtech

Founded in 2022, Qbtech is a privately-owned Swedish company that has developed solutions and products for improving the diagnosis, treatment and follow-up of patients living with ADHD. Qbtech has operations in 11 countries and has offices in Stockholm, Houston, Frankfurt, and London. www.qbtech.com

About the AHSNs

There are 15 Academic Health Science Networks (AHSNs) across England, set up by the NHS to find and spread innovative ways to deliver healthcare services. Throughout the country the AHSNs are driving hundreds of technologies that are helping transform the lives of patients. To find out more about the programme visit www.emahsn.org.uk/our-work/innovations/focus-adhd. For more information/media enquiries relating to the HSJ Partnership Awards 2022, please contact Rebecca Bright at rebecca.bright@wilmingtonhealthcare.com.

About HSJ Partnership Awards

The HSJ Partnership Awards celebrate the most effective partnerships with the NHS and highlight the benefits which working with the private and third sectors can bring to patients and NHS organisations.

About HSJ

Health Services Journal is the only title to cover all aspects of publicly funded healthcare, providing news, analysis, best practice information from some of the most powerful and respected figures in health. The HSJ audience is formed of healthcare leaders from both clinical and non-clinical backgrounds and both public and private sectors.

For more information on the HSJ Partnership Awards visit: https://partnership.hsj.co.uk/

