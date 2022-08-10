Transparency Market Research: Dermal Fillers Market to Expand at CAGR of 10.3% during Forecast Period, Notes TMR Report

Rise in adoption of non-invasive surgeries across the globe is fueling the demand growth in the dermal fillers market

Increasing number of hyaluronic acid dermal filler processes in the U.S. is propelling the North America market

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global dermal fillers market is estimated to register growth at a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031, as per the study by Transparency Market Research (TMR).

The facial line correction treatment procedures are being increasingly adopted by global people in the recent few years. This factor is expected to drive the sales opportunities in the dermal fillers market during the forecast period, note analysts at TMR. Generally, hyaluronic acid obtained from non-animal sources is being utilized as a dermal filler. Players in the global dermal fillers market are focusing on the development of innovative formulations. Owing to such factors, the market share for dermal fillers is prognosticated to be valued at over US$ 13 Bn by the end of 2031.

Dermal Fillers Market: Key Findings

Enterprises operating in the cosmetics industry are increasing investments in R&Ds in order to launch next-gen technologies. Moreover, key players in the dermal fillers market are focusing on the development of superior-quality fillers that offer advanced level of patient satisfaction and are easy to use. This factor is expected to help in the growth of the global dermal fillers market during the forecast period, note researchers of a TMR report.

The popularity of dermal fillers is being increasing in the recent years as soft tissue fillers that help in providing a smoother appearance to an individual by decreasing the signs of aging and wrinkles. The regions offering such type of surgeries at lower costs are experiencing increase in the number of such procedures. This factor, in turn, is bolstering the global dermal fillers market, state TMR analysts.

Major players operating in the dermal fillers market are using the strategy of celebrity endorsement in order to promote their products. Such initiatives are expected to help companies in strengthening the position of their brands on different digital platforms as well as attracting new customers, according to a dermal fillers market demand analysis by TMR.

Dermal Fillers Market: Growth Boosters

Increase in the adoption of anti-aging treatment among the global older population is creating profitable avenues in the market

Rising inclination of people toward minimally invasive procedures is expected to help in the growth of the dermal fillers market in the forthcoming years

Surge in the use of dermal fillers in different applications that help in the improving appearance of an individual is leading to the dermal fillers market growth

Improving spending power of people across the developed and developing nations is expected to support the market growth in the forthcoming years

Dermal Fillers Market: Regional Analysis

The market is expected to continue gaining profitable opportunities in North America during the forecast period owing to many factors including a rise in the number of hyaluronic acid dermal filler processes carried out in the U.S.

during the forecast period owing to many factors including a rise in the number of hyaluronic acid dermal filler processes carried out in the U.S. Players are anticipated to attract notable opportunities for growth in Asia Pacific in the forthcoming years owing to a surge in demand for scar treatment and anti-aging procedures in the region

Dermal Fillers Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

Sinclair Pharma (a subsidiary of Huadong Medicine Ltd)

AbbVie, Inc.

GALDERMA

Merz Pharma

Bioxis pharmaceuticals

BioPlus Co., Ltd.

DR. Korman

SCULPT Luxury Dermal Fillers Ltd.

Advanced Aesthetic Technologies, Inc.

Prollenium Medical Technologies

TEOXANE Laboratories

Dermal Fillers Market Segmentation

Product

Biodegradable



Non-biodegradable

Material

Calcium Hydroxylapatite



Hyaluronic Acid



Collagen



Poly-L-lactic acid



PMMA



Fat



Others

Application

Facial Line Correction



Lip Enhancement



Scar Treatment



Others

End-user

Hospitals



Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Dermatology Clinics



Others

Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

