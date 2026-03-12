DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: Endometriosis Market Expected to Achieve Significant CAGR During the Forecast Period (2026-2036) Driven by Innovative Treatment Options | DelveInsight

The endometriosis market is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period (2026-2036), driven by rising disease awareness, improving diagnosis rates, and advancements in noninvasive diagnostic approaches. Furthermore, the introduction of novel therapeutic options such as HMI-115 (Bayer/Hope Medicine), Merigolix/TU2670 (Tiumbio), Linzagolix (Kissei Pharmaceutical), Vipoglanstat (Gesynta Pharma), Estelle (Mithra Pharmaceuticals), VR103 (VaRi Bioscience), and others is anticipated to address longstanding unmet needs.
LAS VEGAS, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently published Endometriosis Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, endometriosis emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2022 to 2036, segmented into leading markets [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].
Endometriosis Market Summary
- The total endometriosis treatment market size is expected to grow positively by 2036 in the leading markets.
- The United States accounted for the largest endometriosis treatment market size in 2025, compared to other major markets, including the EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.
- In 2025, the US reported ~7 million prevalent cases of endometriosis, a number expected to grow by 2036.
- Leading endometriosis companies, such as Bayer, Hope Medicine, Tiumbio, Kissei Pharmaceutical, Gesynta Pharma, Mithra Pharmaceuticals, VaRi Bioscience, and others, are developing new endometriosis treatment drugs that can be available in the endometriosis market in the coming years.
- The promising endometriosis therapies in clinical trials include HMI-115, Merigolix/TU2670, Linzagolix, Vipoglanstat, Estelle, VR103, and others.
Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Endometriosis Market
- Rising Endometriosis Prevalence: The rising prevalence of endometriosis is the primary strength of its global market, leading to more focus by pharmaceutical firms
- Advancements in Early Diagnostic Techniques for Endometriosis: New diagnostic tools and techniques or methods can be explored for the early detection of endometriosis in the affected patient pool
- Launch of Emerging Endometriosis Drugs: The dynamics of the endometriosis market are expected to change in the coming years, owing to the launch of emerging therapies such as HMI-115 (Bayer/Hope Medicine), Merigolix/TU2670 (Tiumbio), Linzagolix (Kissei Pharmaceutical), Vipoglanstat (Gesynta Pharma), Estelle (Mithra Pharmaceuticals), VR103 (VaRi Bioscience), and others.
Ramandeep Singh, Senior Consultant, Forecasting and Analytics at DelveInsight, said that the anticipated launch of novel therapies by key players during the forecast period (2026-2036) is expected to positively influence the endometriosis market in the US, driven by the development of safer, disease-modifying treatments with improved pain management.
Endometriosis Market Analysis
- There is no existing cure for endometriosis. Because symptoms can begin as early as a patient's first menstrual period, managing the condition can span decades, including the years when many people hope to become pregnant.
- Current treatment options include off-label use of oral contraceptives, progestins as the primary medical therapy, and GnRH agonists or antagonists as secondary options. However, GnRH-based treatments induce a low-estrogen state and can cause significant adverse effects such as medication-induced menopause and bone loss. Notably, all of these therapies prevent conception while they are being used.
- In the United States, approved treatments include elagolix (marketed as ORILISSA) for endometriosis-related pain, as well as combination hormone therapies such as relugolix with estradiol and norethindrone acetate (marketed as MYFEMBREE).
- Several new therapies, such as HMI-115 (Bayer/Hope Medicine), Merigolix/TU2670 (Tiumbio), Linzagolix (Kissei Pharmaceutical), Vipoglanstat (Gesynta Pharma), Estelle (Mithra Pharmaceuticals), VR103 (VaRi Bioscience), and others, are currently in different stages of clinical development.
Endometriosis Competitive Landscape
Some of the endometriosis drugs under development include HMI-115 (Bayer/Hope Medicine), Merigolix/TU2670 (Tiumbio), Linzagolix (Kissei Pharmaceutical), Vipoglanstat (Gesynta Pharma), Estelle (Mithra Pharmaceuticals), VR103 (VaRi Bioscience), and others.
Bayer/Hope Medicine's HMI-115 is a novel monoclonal antibody designed to block the prolactin receptor, a central driver of both the formation and maintenance of endometriosis. Prolactin signaling is known to promote lesion growth, inflammation, and pain. By inhibiting this receptor, HMI-115 seeks to reduce endometriosis-related pain and slow lesion development without relying on hormonal suppression.
Tiumbio's TU2670 is an orally administered small-molecule GnRH receptor antagonist that lowers estradiol levels by directly binding to GnRH receptors in the pituitary gland. In contrast to injectable GnRH agonists, which cause deep, menopause-level hormonal suppression and can lead to bone loss and reduced patient comfort, TU2670 allows adjustable, therapeutic-range hormone reduction. This approach aims to maintain effectiveness while minimizing hypoestrogenic side effects and offers greater convenience through oral dosing. A Phase IIa clinical study is currently underway across five European countries to assess TU2670's safety and its ability to relieve endometriosis-associated pain.
Gesynta Pharma is developing vipoglanstat (GS-248), a selective and potent inhibitor of the enzyme mPGES-1. This enzyme plays a crucial role in inflammatory processes and has been specifically linked to endometriosis pathology.
VaRi Bioscience's VR103 vaginal ring provides a continuous release of progestin for three months and is intended to serve as an optimal first-line treatment for endometriosis. Its effectiveness is comparable to that of GnRH agonists and antagonists, but without reducing estrogen levels enough to affect bone mineral density. Its safety and tolerability profile surpasses that of existing progestin-only therapies, with minimal to no estrogen-withdrawal symptoms such as hot flashes, night sweats, vaginal dryness, or mood changes.
The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the endometriosis market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the endometriosis market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.
Recent Developments in the Endometriosis Market
- In December 2025, Hope Medicine reported that its lead pipeline product, HMI-115, received FTD from the US FDA for the treatment of moderate to severe pain associated with endometriosis.
- In October 2025, Hope Medicine announced the successful completion of a global Phase II trial of HMI-115, a potential first-in-class monoclonal antibody. The company plans to initiate Phase III studies to further assess efficacy and safety in women with moderate to severe endometriosis-associated pain.
- In September 2025, Gesynta Pharma AB announced that its clinical trial application for the company's Phase II trial of vipoglanstat for the treatment of endometriosis had been approved by the UK authorities. The clinical trial, named NOVA, intends to evaluate the efficacy and safety of vipoglanstat against placebo in approximately 190 patients with endometriosis across several European countries.
- In March 2025, TiumBio's partner Hansoh Pharma expanded Merigolix (HS-10518) development to include Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART), broadening its therapeutic scope beyond endometriosis.
What is Endometriosis?
Endometriosis is a chronic condition in which tissue similar to the lining of the uterus begins to grow outside the uterus, often on the ovaries, fallopian tubes, or other pelvic organs. These abnormal growths respond to hormonal changes during the menstrual cycle, causing inflammation, scarring, and sometimes the formation of cysts. Because this tissue cannot exit the body during menstruation, it can lead to severe pelvic pain, heavy periods, pain during intercourse, and sometimes fertility challenges. Although endometriosis is long-term, its symptoms can be managed through medical treatments, lifestyle adjustments, and, in some cases, surgery.
Endometriosis Epidemiology Segmentation
The endometriosis epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current endometriosis patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets. In the US, diagnosed prevalent cases of endometriosis are predominantly managed by gynecologists, accounting for about 3 million cases in 2025 and generalists represent the second-largest prescriber group, managing roughly 500,000 cases in 2025.
The endometriosis treatment market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2022-2036 in the leading markets, segmented into:
- Prevalent Cases of Endometriosis
- Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Endometriosis
- Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Endometriosis
- Stage-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Endometriosis
- Prescriber Pattern-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Endometriosis
- Treated Cases of Endometriosis
Endometriosis Market Report Metrics
Details
Study Period
2022-2036
Coverage
7MM [The United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].
Endometriosis Epidemiology Segmentation
Prevalent Cases of Endometriosis, Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Endometriosis, Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Endometriosis, Stage-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Endometriosis, Prescriber Pattern-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Endometriosis, and Treated Cases of Endometriosis
Key Endometriosis Companies
Bayer, Hope Medicine, Tiumbio, Kissei Pharmaceutical, Gesynta Pharma, Mithra Pharmaceuticals, VaRi Bioscience, AbbVie, Myovant, Pfizer, and others
Key Endometriosis Therapies
HMI-115, Merigolix/TU2670, Linzagolix, Vipoglanstat, Estelle, VR103, ORILISSA, MYFEMBREE/RYEQO, and others
Scope of the Endometriosis Market Report
- Therapeutic Assessment: Endometriosis current marketed and emerging therapies
- EndometriosisMarket Dynamics: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Endometriosis Drugs and Market Outlook
- Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies
- Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Endometriosis Market Access and Reimbursement
Table of Contents
1
Endometriosis Market Key Insights
2
Endometriosis Market Report Introduction
3
Endometriosis Market Overview
3.1
Market Share (%) Distribution of Endometriosis by Therapies in the US in 2025
3.2
Market Share (%) Distribution of Endometriosis by Therapies in the US in 2036
4
Methodology of Epidemiology and Market
5
Executive Summary
6
Key Events
7
Disease Background and Overview
7.1
Introduction
7.2
Causes
7.3
Pathophysiology
7.4
Symptoms
7.5
Diagnosis
7.6
Treatment and Management of Endometriosis
8
Epidemiology and Patient Population
8.1
Key Findings
8.2
Assumptions and Rationale: The US
8.2.1
Prevalent Cases of Endometriosis
8.2.2
Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Endometriosis
8.2.3
Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Endometriosis
8.2.4
Stage-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Endometriosis
8.2.5
Prescriber Pattern-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Endometriosis
8.4
The US
8.4.1
Prevalent Cases of Endometriosis
8.4.2
Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Endometriosis
8.4.3
Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Endometriosis
8.4.4
Stage-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Endometriosis
8.4.5
Prescriber Pattern-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Endometriosis
8.4.6
Total Treated Cases of Endometriosis
8.5
EU4 and the UK
8.6
Japan
9
Endometriosis Patient Journey
10
Marketed Endometriosis Therapies
10.1
Key Cross Competition
10.2
ORILISSA (elagolix): AbbVie
10.2.1
Product Description
10.2.2
Regulatory Milestone
10.2.3
Other Developmental Activities
10.2.4
Clinical Trials Information
10.2.5
Safety and Efficacy
10.3
MYFEMBREE/RYEQO (relugolix, estradiol, and norethindrone acetate): Myovant/Pfizer
List to be continued in the report…
11
Emerging Endometriosis Therapies
11.1
Key Cross Competition
11.2
HMI-115: Bayer/Hope Medicine
11.2.1
Drug Description
11.2.2
Other Developmental Activities
11.2.3
Clinical Trials Information
11.2.4
Safety and Efficacy
11.2.5
Analyst Views
11.3
Merigolix/TU2670: Tiumbio/ Hansoh Pharma
List to be continued in the report…
12
Endometriosis: Market Analysis
12.1
Key Findings
12.2
Key Endometriosis Market Forecast Assumptions
12.3
Attribute Analysis
12.4
US Endometriosis Market Outlook
12.5
Total Market Size of Endometriosis in the US
12.6
Market Size of Endometriosis by Therapies in the US
12.7
EU4 and the UK Endometriosis Market Outlook
12.8
Japan Endometriosis Market Outlook
13
Key Opinion Leaders' Views on Endometriosis
14
Endometriosis Market SWOT Analysis
15
Endometriosis Market Unmet needs
16
Endometriosis Market Access and Reimbursement
17
Bibliography
18
Acronyms and Abbreviations
19
Endometriosis Market Report Methodology
