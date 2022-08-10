New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 10, 2022) - AutoDex is a blockchain-backed, vehicle purchasing, and ownership platform. The solution that the company provides is a completely integrated system fully equipped to take users' dealerships to new levels.

Rashad Collins, Co-Founder, and CEO at AutoDex.io

The introduction of AutoDex is the right step in the right direction to solving the overwhelming problems in the automotive industry.

The birth of this technology solution was a result of examining some of the pain points of the automotive purchasing process.

Mobile Application Interface, AutoDex.io

Complex supply chains, a multistage manufacturing process, regulatory compliance, car dealership networks, and after-sales services - are some of the aspects that require robust practices and solutions to prevent potential failures in the automotive industry.

The problem AutoDex solves has never been done at all. The launch of AutoDex deals with leveraging the robust capabilities of blockchain.

The company is integrating technology into every single step of the vehicle purchasing process and creating a digital garage for vehicle owners.

AutoDex is bringing on board, for customers and clients, a seamless vehicle-purchasing ecosystem for dealers and shoppers. An integrated CRM/IMS solution for dealers is intimately tethered to their consumer shopping and ownership mobile application, all backed by blockchain.

Utilizing this technology has a plethora of advantages in the automotive industry. There are many rewarding activities customers and clients can carry out with the effective lead, inventory, and dealer management when using the solution provided by AutoDex.

One of the solutions includes integrating the customer's device directly into the account and bidding farewell to spreadsheets and expensive add-ons.

The benefit is important because the AutoDex Inventory Management System forms the basis of the customers' CRM.

The team of 8 professionals, working tirelessly, will soon release the CRM/IMS Platform, Mobile Application, and Blockchain Network for users.

The mobile application will help customers to shop for new cars online without stress. This will enable users to browse the inventory of AutoDex partner dealerships, directly connecting them to users' CRM to complete the digital purchasing process.

Further, automatic updates on maintenance and recalls, a vehicle depreciation center, dedicated warranty options, and dedicated service centers will be another benefit for users.

With dynamic financing and vehicle management, trade-ins have never been so simple. And it's all packed for users and ready for users' Finance and Insurance kinks.

Co-founders, AutoDex.io

About AutoDex

AutoDex is the first Blockchain automotive company that is building a completely integrated ecosystem, fully equipped to take dealerships to new levels. For more information, visit http://autodex.io

Media Contact

Company Name: AutoDex

Contact Person: Rashad Collins

Email: Rashad@AutoDex.io

Website: http://autodex.io

