The "Europe Automotive Carbon Wheels Market Size, Share Industry Trends Analysis Report By Distribution Channel (OEM and Aftermarket), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, and Two Wheelers), By Country and Growth Forecast, 2022 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Automotive Carbon Wheels Market is expected to witness market growth of 8.6% CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2028).

Carbon wheels improve the bicycle's economy and performance in cycling competitions, straights, trails, and curves, but especially in ascents, which are expected to become less tiresome and much faster to complete. Cycling is expected to no longer be a humiliating endeavour, as these high-performance wheels are expected to deliver outstanding results.

Carbon fibre has a huge capacity for impact absorption. When cycling on the carbon wheels, customers may notice a substantial difference in the impact of their legs, arms, and torso. Physically harsh impacts are expected to become less painful and more easily supported.

Carbon fibre offers for a wide range of wheel options. Wheels with various profiles, hubs, and rim widths, and also carbon spokes, various weights and measurements, are available, with a wide range of models for the same sort of use.

During the moulding process, a strong, lightweight foam is introduced into the inside cavity of the wheel to assure the internal layer of the carbon keeps its shape and position. The finished wheel has little structural strength because of the foam. Each wheel has a completely cosmetic top layer of carbon fibre and a glossy epoxy coating on the outside. The top layer's appearance-focused approach makes way for customized styles.

The existence of significant auto manufacturers in the Europe region that use carbon fibre composite materials in their vehicles, such as Porsche, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, BMW, Ferrari, and Lamborghini, as well as a strong focus on material science for constructing light automotive composite materials like carbon fibre automotive rims wheels, are anticipated to help the growth of the carbon wheels market in Europe during the forecast period. Furthermore, automakers are forming new alliances and introducing novel carbon fibre technologies for the development of vehicle components.

The large presence of OEMs in Europe, and also their focus on carbon fibre wheels because of the functional benefits these wheels bring, is strengthening Europe's share of the automotive carbon wheel market. BMW AG, for example, introduced carbon composite wheels in 2016 and sold them with their M4 GTS model. The company also developed metal alloy hybrid carbon wheels and emissions fibre composite equipment. In addition, regional automobile wheel manufacturers are collaborating with OEMs to develop innovative carbon wheel products.

