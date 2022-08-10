Anzeige
Mittwoch, 10.08.2022
WKN: A1T985 ISIN: GB00B94QM994 Ticker-Symbol: 1V9 
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.08.2022 | 17:41
Eurocastle Investment Limited: Eurocastle announces settlement of Tender Offer

Contact:

Oak Fund Services (Guernsey) Limited

Company Administrator
Attn: Tracy Lewis

Tel: +44 1481 723450

Eurocastle announces settlement of Tender Offer

Guernsey, 10 August 2022 - Eurocastle Investment Limited ("Eurocastle" or the "Company") today announces that the tender offer announced on 8 July 2022 to repurchase up to 1,286,181 shares at a price of €10.26 per ordinary share has settled. The Company repurchased 864,980 shares for a total tender of €8.9 million, excluding fees and expenses. All repurchased shares will be cancelled by the Company, resulting in 992,555 shares in issue, which remain listed on Euronext (ECT.NA).

NOTICE: This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

ABOUT EUROCASTLE

Eurocastle Investment Limited.


© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
