Relevant Gold Corp.: Relevant Gold Announces Initial Public Trading Date; Commences Drilling at Golden Buffalo

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2022 / Relevant Gold Corp. (the "Company" or "Relevant Gold") (CSE:RGC) today announced that is has filed its non-offering prospectus (the "Prospectus") with the British Columbia Securities Commission and has received approval to list the Company's common shares (the "Common Shares") on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE). The Prospectus was filed to qualify the distribution of the Common Shares previously issued by the Company. No securities were sold and no proceeds were raised pursuant to the Prospectus. Relevant Gold's common shares are expected to begin trading on August 11, 2022 under the symbol "RGC".

In March 2022, the Company completed a non-brokered private placement financing that raised gross proceeds of $5.703M. Relevant Gold issued 16,293,862 common shares at $0.35CAD pursuant to the private placement.

"Relevant Gold is strongly positioned as we head into the exploration season and we are excited about the opportunities before us," said Relevant Gold CEO Rob Bergmann. "The capital we raised this spring gave us the runway we needed to secure a drilling contractor and advance our flagship asset, Golden Buffalo, to the point of commencing drilling in July. On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank our shareholders for their continued support as we make the transition from private to public company and begin drilling exploration of our first Wyoming asset."

Exploration Commences at Golden Buffalo

The Company is using capital raised during the private placement to advance drilling exploration at its flagship Golden Buffalo project. As this is the first ever exploratory drilling work conducted at Golden Buffalo, the Company aims to test known surface anomalies at depth and begin to define the subsurface structural architecture and geology.

Drill Program Highlights:

4,000 -5,000 meters of oriented diamond core drilling is planned at Golden Buffalo.

Major Drilling was selected as the drilling contractor and drilling commenced July 15, 2022.

Drilling will focus on the target area that has shown bonanza grade gold at surface.

The initial drilling is designed to drill multiple holes from initial priority pads to understand the subsurface geology, alteration, and structural controls.

A total of 31 drill pads have been permitted by the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) and the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and a reclamation bond has been posted.

Drilling will primarily utilize HQ core, but PQ core samples may be collected in some instances.

Drill core samples will be sent to ALS for fire assays and geochemical analysis.

"At Golden Buffalo we have coarse visible gold at surface, with rock-chip sample assays returning over 5 ounces per ton gold ("oz/t Au")," said Relevant Gold Chief Exploration Officer Brian Lentz. "While Wyoming has seen significant historical mining, it is relatively underexplored and has not seen modern exploration like we are conducting at Golden Buffalo. We're very excited to be testing our Abitibi thesis at depth."

Early Warning Disclosure

Immediately prior to Relevant becoming a reporting issuer ("Reporting Issuer") in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario, Relevant Resources, LLC ("Relevant Resources") owned directly, 12,500,001 Common Shares and 11,500,000 warrants to purchase Common Shares ("Warrants"). Upon becoming a Reporting Issuer, Relevant Resources owns 12,500,001 Common Shares, representing approximately 24.95% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Company on a undiluted basis and assuming the exercise of the 11,500,000 Warrants, Relevant Resources owns 24,000,001 Common Shares, representing approximately 38.96% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Company on a partially diluted basis.

Immediately prior to becoming a Reporting Issuer, Rob Bergmann ("Mr. Bergmann") owned (i) directly, 675,000 Common Shares, 550,000 stock options ("Stock Options") and 250,000 Warrants and (ii) indirectly, through Relevant Resources 12,500,001 Common Shares and 11,500,000 Warrants. Upon becoming a Reporting Issuer, Mr. Bergmann owns and/or exercises control or direction over 13,175,001 Common Shares, representing approximately 26.3% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Company on a undiluted basis and assuming the exercise of the 550,000 Stock Option and 11,750,000 Warrants, Mr. Bergmann beneficially owns and/or exercises control or direction over 25,475,001 Common Shares, representing approximately 40.83% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Company on a partially diluted basis.

Immediately prior to becoming a Reporting Issuer, Brian Lentz ("Mr. Lentz") owned (i) directly, 712,500 Common Shares, 550,000 Stock Options and 250,000 Warrants and (ii) indirectly, through Relevant Resources 12,500,001 Common Shares and 11,500,000 Warrants. Upon becoming a Reporting Issuer, Mr. Lentz owns and/or exercises control or direction over 13,212,501 Common Shares, representing approximately 26.4% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Company on an undiluted basis and assuming the exercise of the 550,000 Stock Option and 11,750,000 Warrants, Mr. Lentz beneficially owns and/or exercises control or direction over 25,512,501 Common Shares, representing approximately 40.89% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Company on a partially diluted basis.

In connection with the Prospectus, Relevant Resources, Mr. Bergmann and Mr. Lentz entered into an escrow agreement dated July 29, 2022 (the "Escrow Agreement") with the Company, Computershare Investor Services Inc. (the "Escrow Agent") and other securityholders of the Company pursuant to National Policy 46-201 - Escrow for Initial Public Offerings to deposit securities owned by Relevant Resources, Mr. Bergmann and Mr. Lentz in escrow with the Escrow Agent pursuant to the terms of the Escrow Agreement.

This news release is issued pursuant to the National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Report Issues in connection with the filing of the early warning report. For Future information, or to obtain a copy of the early warning reports filed in connection with the news release, please contact Relevant Resources at rob@bigrockexploration.com, Mr. Bergmann at rob@bri.group and Mr. Lentz at brian@bri.group.

Exploration Approach and Thesis of Abitibi Connection

Gold mineralization of the Abitibi gold belts in the Superior Province, Canada occurred in Archean age rocks between 2.7 - 2.2 billion years ago. The Wyoming Province has similar age Archean rocks and structural terrain, but has seen little modern exploration compared to the Superior Province. Relevant Gold believes that modern-day Wyoming may have been connected to the Abitibi at the time of gold mineralization, and later rifted apart and rotated before settling in its current location. Based on this theory, the Company believes a direct comparison with the Superior Province provides a targeting model for discovering new, large-scale deposits in Wyoming. The first test of this exploration thesis is underway at Golden Buffalo.

About Golden Buffalo

The Golden Buffalo Project ("Golden Buffalo") is located immediately southeast of the Wind River Mountain Range and approximately 60 kilometers southeast of Lander, Wyoming in Fremont County. Golden Buffalo is composed of both patented and unpatented claims on public land managed by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and comprises a block of unpatented claims surrounding smaller areas of private lands, state lands, and other unpatented claims. The total land area controlled by Relevant Gold in the Golden Buffalo Project is about 3,725 hectares (9,205 acres) as of December 1, 2021.

About Relevant Gold Corp.

Relevant Gold Corp. is a North American gold exploration company founded by experienced exploration geologists and operated by a highly respected team with a proven record of significant value creation for shareholders. Relevant Gold is focused on the acquisition, exploration, discovery and development of district-scale gold projects in the state of Wyoming - one of the most mining friendly jurisdictions in the United States and globally.

On behalf of Relevant Gold Corp.,

Rob Bergmann, Chief Executive Officer

More information

For further information about Relevant Gold Corp. or this news release, please visit our website at www.relevantgoldcorp.com or contact Rob Bergmann, President and CEO, or Kristopher Jensen, Manager of Investor Relations, at 763-760-4886 or by email at ir@relevantgoldcorp.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Historical Information

This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events of Relevant Gold Corp. ("Relevant" or "Relevant Gold" or "the Company"). Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", "outlook" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward looking information.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks include, among others, the inherent risk of the mining industry; adverse economic and market developments; the risk that the Company will not be successful in completing additional acquisitions; risks relating to the estimation of mineral resources; the possibility that the Company's estimated burn rate may be higher than anticipated; risks of unexpected cost increases; risks of labour shortages; risks relating to exploration and development activities; risks relating to future prices of mineral resources; risks related to work site accidents, risks related to geological uncertainties and variations; risks related to government and community support of the company's projects; risks related to global pandemics and other risks related to the mining industry. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update any forward-looking information except as required by law.

This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities of the Company in Canada, the United States or any other jurisdiction. Any such offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein will be made only pursuant to subscription documentation between the Company and prospective purchasers. Any such offering will be made in reliance upon exemptions from the prospectus and registration requirements under applicable securities laws, pursuant to a subscription agreement to be entered into by the Company and prospective investors.

The scientific and technical contents of this release have been approved by Mr. Brian C. Lentz, CPG #11999, Chief Exploration Officer of the Company, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects). Mr. Lentz is not independent of the Company.

SOURCE: Relevant Gold Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/711579/Relevant-Gold-Announces-Initial-Public-Trading-Date-Commences-Drilling-at-Golden-Buffalo