Detroit, Michigan--(Newsfile Corp. - August 10, 2022) - The Gallery Space will open its doors in the fall and will be situated in the Detroit Beaubien Estates' 'Historic Mansion' condo, that the firm Kristi Bernick Enterprises KBE initially renovated and launched in the market for short-term rentals. The firm then discovered an additional opportunity to create a multi-purpose property which includes the gallery space.

The enterprise includes Gallery Space for local artists to showcase their art work, with future projects aimed towards design, art and high quality products. The Gallery will include an open and diverse space for creatives to showcase their talent, all in front of a constantly changing audience due to the Gallery Space being situated in a short-term rental property.

The demand for short-term rentals has surged in the post-covid scenario and is attracting a lot of investment. The spike is attributed to factors like more people getting vaccinated, the easing of covid restrictions, and the US reopening its borders to foreign visitors. It is estimated that the vacation rental market in the United States will generate $17.66 billion in 2022. At Kristi Bernick Enterprises, one of the newly launched projects focuses on a luxury vacation rental in the up-and-coming market in Detroit, repeatedly proving the highest priced short term rental listing PPSF that has been renovated with an eye on design. Leveraging her architectural expertise, her business focuses on luxury design and is pivoting towards the short term rental market.

The firm's founder, Kristi Bernick KBE has an educational background in architectural design by training and has the objective of identifying locations that are likely to appreciate in value.

The Beaubien Estate condo, which will house the Gallery Space, is part of a historic 1982 Second Empire mansion that was converted into four condos in 2005 that later made the cover of Detroit Home Magazine December 2019. The condo is situated in a prized location in Detroit, making it one of the highest priced rentals on leading rental websites. The historic nature of Detroit invites travellers to indulge in the old and the new with a touch of artistic flair. Nestled in the heart of Brush Park with restaurants, bars and cultural venues steps away.

When Kristi Bernick Enterprises purchased the largest condo in the mansion in 2016, the area did not seem to have much potential. It was surrounded by similar historic manors in various stages of repair and the backyard was frequented by pheasants and foxes. Leveraging her background in design and architectural training, Kristi renovated about 95% of the condo by adding appealing features like a new kitchen, crown molding, contemporary light fixtures, and new flooring. She lived in the condo for five years, thus lending it a personal touch, before making it available for short-term rentals.

Commenting on her plans for the future, Kristi Bernick, the founder of KBE, said, "I worked in real estate development and architecture for several years in New York City, designing amenities, programs and residential features for multi-family luxury towers which at the time were the most competitive residential properties on the market and potentially still are. My focus is on creative and impact-driven design that will appeal to the upcoming changes in the market. From my experience, people prefer to opt for properties that are visually appealing, functional, and hold special attributes unique to that specific property and location. With rising inflation and the crash of the equity and crypto market, the luxury vacation rental market is particularly appealing as an investment class. The average daily rates for short-term rentals in the US has increased by 28.8% when compared to two years ago. The scarcity and quality of listings on platforms for short-term rentals and the soaring demand attests to the great potential of this market."

Media Contact:

Name: Kristi Bernick

Email: Kristi@Kbernickenterprises.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/133413