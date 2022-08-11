Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 11.08.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 670 internationalen Medien
Jetzt zuschlagen? „Kursschnäppchen“ am Mittwoch: Heute letzte Chance vor nächster Rallye?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C5GP ISIN: CA92920V1058 Ticker-Symbol: 9VR 
Frankfurt
10.08.22
08:00 Uhr
0,125 Euro
+0,005
+4,17 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VOYAGER METALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VOYAGER METALS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1250,13110.08.
0,1170,13810.08.
ACCESSWIRE
11.08.2022 | 00:20
138 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Voyager Metals Inc. Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

  • All matters approved by shareholders

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2022 / Voyager Metals Inc. (TSXV:VONE) ("Voyager" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results of the Company's 2022 Annual and Special Shareholders' Meeting (the "Meeting") held on August 10, 2022, in Toronto, Ontario.

A total of 10,653,127 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 11.608% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares of the Company. All matters presented for shareholder approval at the Meeting were duly authorized and approved, as follows.

Number of Directors to be Elected

The resolution to set the number of directors to be elected at the meeting at six (6) was approved. The following votes were cast by proxy:

Total Votes

% of Votes Cast

Votes in Favour

10,651,627

99.986%

Votes Against

1,500

0.014%

Total Votes Cast

10,653,127

100%

Election of Directors

Shareholders elected each of the six nominees listed in the Company's Management Proxy Circular. Details of the voting results are as follows:

Name

Votes in Favour

%

Votes Withheld

%

Mark Brennan

10,624,851

99.735%

28,276

0.265%

Cliff Hale-Sanders

10,624,851

99.735%

28,276

0.265%

Maria Virginia Anzola

10,588,627

99.395%

64,500

0.605%

Casper Groenewald

10,651,627

99.986%

1,500

0.014%

Dennis Moore

10,649,851

99.969%

3,276

0.031%

W. John Priestner

10,649,851

99.969%

3,276

0.031%

Appointment of Auditors

Wasserman Ramsay LLP was appointed auditor of the Corporation and the directors of the Corporation were authorized to fix the auditor's remuneration. Details of the voting results are as follows:

Total Votes

% of Votes Cast

Votes in Favour

10,588,627

99.395%

Votes Withheld

64,500

0.605%

Total Votes Cast

10,653,127

100%

10% Rolling Stock Option Plan

Shareholders approved the resolution to renew the Company's 10% "rolling" stock option plan with amendments thereto, as more particularly described in the Company's management information circular. The following votes were cast by proxy:

Total Votes

% of Votes Cast

Votes in Favour

10,586,851

99.378%

Votes Against

66,276

0.622%

Total Votes Cast

10,653,127

100%

About Voyager Metals Inc.

Voyager Metals Inc is a mineral exploration company headquartered in Toronto, Canada. The Company is focused on advancing its Mont Sorcier, Vanadium-rich, Magnetite Iron Ore Project, located just outside of Chibougamau, Quebec.

At Mont Sorcier, Voyager is rapidly advancing the project towards Feasibility and permitting The project currently has Indicated Resources of 679M tonnes grading 27.8% magnetite and 0.20% V2O5, with the potential to produce 195M tonnes of magnetite concentrate grading at least 65% Fe and 0.52% vanadium pentoxide (V2O5) and a further Inferred Resource estimated at 547M tonnes grading 26.1% magnetite and 0.17% V2O5, with the potential to produce 148M tonnes of magnetite concentrate grading at least 65% Fe and 0.52% vanadium pentoxide (V2O5).

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF VOYAGER METALS INC.

Cliff Hale-Sanders,
President and CEO
Tel: +1-416-819-8558
csanders@voyagermetals.com

David Ball
Vice President, Corporate Development
Tel: +1-647-796-0068
dball@voyagermetals.com
info@voyagermetals.com
www.voyagermetals.com

SOURCE: Voyager Metals Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/711651/Voyager-Metals-Inc-Announces-Results-of-Annual-and-Special-Meeting-of-Shareholders

VOYAGER METALS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.