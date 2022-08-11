Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 11.08.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 670 internationalen Medien
NFT Technologies gibt mehrjährigen Exklusivvertrag mit Top-Weltsportverband bekannt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
11.08.2022 | 14:40
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Mandatory closed period - Compliance with MAR

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Mandatory closed period - Compliance with MAR

PR Newswire

London, August 10

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc
(LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)

Mandatory closed period - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations

The Directors of BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc confirm that they are satisfied that all inside information, which the Directors and BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc have leading up to the announcement of results for the six month period ended 30 June 2022, has previously been notified to a RIS.

Accordingly, the Company may continue to allot shares from treasury or issue new shares or to buy-back its ordinary shares to be held in treasury or for cancellation until the end of the mandatory closed period which is expected to be on or around 11 September 2022.

Enquiries:

Ms S Beynsberger
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Company Secretary

Date: 11 September 2022

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.