The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
London, August 11
|The Diverse Income Trust plc
It is announced that at the close of business on 10 August 2022, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to 10 August 2022 104.82p per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 104.13p per ordinary share
11 August 2022
Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45
