WidePoint Corporation: WidePoint Awarded MMS Contract from Leading Beverage Bottler

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2022 / WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY), the innovative technology Managed Solution Provider (MSP) specializing in Identity and Access Management (IAM), Telecommunications and Managed Mobility Services (MMS), Analytics & Billing as a Service (ABaaS), and IT as a Service (ITaaS), announced that it has been awarded a new Trusted Managed Mobility Services contract by a leading U.S. beverage bottler.

Under the terms of this 3 year contract, WidePoint will deliver a full suite of Managed Mobility Services (MMS) for the Beverage Bottler. The contract is valued at approximately $540,000. Additional solutions and services may be purchased under the terms of this contract.

Jin Kang, WidePoint's CEO, stated, "This contract win is another prime example of our cross-selling and upselling efforts coming to fruition. WidePoint has begun to realize these opportunities as a result of our acquisition of IT Authorities. Our strategic plan of offering an expanded portfolio of technology solutions is gaining traction with adoption from our commercial and government clients."

Jason Holloway, WidePoint's Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, noted: "WidePoint and ITA have developed a cross-selling and upselling process that helps our clients achieve efficiencies in the procurement process to realize their operational goals in mobility, security and managed technology services. Our sales pipelines are both growing and our clients are benefiting from easier access to a portfolio of products from a company they trust."

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY) is a leading technology Managed Solution Provider (MSP) dedicated to securing and protecting the mobile workforce and enterprise landscape. WidePoint is recognized for pioneering technology solutions that include Identity and Access Management (IAM), Mobility Managed Services (MMS), Telecom Management, Information Technology as a Service (ITaaS), Cloud Security, and Analytics & Billing as a Service (ABaaS). For more information, visit widepoint.com.

WidePoint Investor Relations:

Gateway Group, Inc.

Matt Glover or John Yi

949-574-3860

WYY@gatewayir.com

SOURCE: WidePoint Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/711742/WidePoint-Awarded-MMS-Contract-from-Leading-Beverage-Bottler