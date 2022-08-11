Anzeige
11.08.2022 | 15:20
China Development Foundation: CDIB, as Led by Angelo Koo, Shares the Wealth with Employees to Empower Them

TAIPEI, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2022 / A supportive and healthy work environment is one key element of a successful team to produce effective results, as they tend to have less stress and someone to counsel for help in a difficult situation. China Financial Development (CDF) (TWSE:2883) is working to instill a similar concept within the company culture, including its subsidiaries such as CBID Capital Group, through their "Become the Employer of Choice" program that focuses on the physical, mental, emotional, and financial health of their employees.

China Development Foundation, Thursday, August 11, 2022, Press release picture

CBID Capital Group is the private equity arm of CDF chaired by Angelo Koo that also contributes to various welfare and charity events.

Financial health of full-time employees is supported through the "Employee Trust Shareholding Plan" that gives the option to set their individual investment rates, where CDF matches 100% across the board regardless of position. To curb mental and emotional stress, the "Employee Assistance Program" has been improved to include professional psychological and legal counseling services. Physical exams combined with fitness events such as the "CDF Walker" initiative, where 1,700 employees participated, are some of the approaches to maintaining physical well-being. Lastly, CDF also encourages employees to contribute back to local communities and those with special needs by providing employees four days of paid volunteer leave.

Media Contacts:
Company: Jet-Go Consulting
Contact person: Alvin Yang
Telephone: +886-2-23708000 #2110

SOURCE: China Development Foundation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/711743/CDIB-as-Led-by-Angelo-Koo-Shares-the-Wealth-with-Employees-to-Empower-Them

