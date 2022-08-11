Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2022) - Canadian Manganese Company Inc. (NEO: CDMN) ("CDMN" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the final drilling results from the recent core drilling program (see December 7, 2021 and May 10, 2022 news releases) carried out at its wholly owned Plymouth manganese-iron deposit (Plymouth Deposit), located near the town of Woodstock, in New Brunswick, Canada. This deposit, the adjoining Hartford exploration area to the northeast, and Company exploration holdings to the southwest comprise the "Woodstock Project."

Highlights from the remaining Plymouth Deposit drill holes from the winter 2022 drilling program are summarized below. Hole locations appear in Figure 1.0. Full drill program results are summarized in Figure 2.0.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) *Length (m) Mn % Fe % PL-22-032 9.30 104.00 94.70 10.58 14.85 including 11.00 23.00 12.00 14.72 19.45 and 35.00 53.00 18.00 14.09 17.74 PL-22-038 26.20 154.20 128.00 11.72 16.14 including 47.00 68.00 21.00 13.51 18.79 including 74.00 133.00 59.00 12.96 17.45 including 110.00 133.00 23.00 14.11 19.72 and 267.10 452.00 184.90 8.98 12.40 PL-22-040 16.90 146.70 129.80 10.27 14.63 including 29.00 47.00 18.00 14.38 19.71 and 113.00 134.00 21.00 12.40 16.80 PL-22-041 32.00 272.00 240.00 10.87 15.15 including 57.90 86.00 28.10 12.55 17.03 including 120.80 167.00 46.20 12.91 18.35 and 230.00 248.00 18.00 13.81 18.99 PL-22-042 36.50 236.90 200.40 10.12 14.69 including 62.00 86.00 24.00 12.25 16.76 including 149.00 185.00 36.00 12.16 16.44 including 191.20 236.90 45.70 11.41 15.67 and 209.00 236.90 27.90 12.03 16.22





* Note: Downhole core sample lengths are specified. True widths of the mineralized intercepts range between 70% and 90% of these lengths.

All Plymouth Deposit holes reported above returned long mineralized intervals (94.7 m to 240m) that exceed the current average mineral resource grade of 10.1% Mn. Three of the holes (PL22-032, PL22-038 and PL22-040) include substantial sub-intervals (12 m to 23 m in length) of high-grade mineralization ranging between 14.09% Mn and 14.72% Mn. This grade distribution trend is consistent with results received for adjacent drill holes and increases confidence in the current Plymouth Deposit geological model.

In late July of 2022, the Company completed an initial core drilling campaign to test historically documented manganese-iron mineralization in the Hartford area, located on Company holdings approximately 2.2 km northeast of the Plymouth Deposit. Mineralization at Hartford is hosted by the northeast extension of the same geological sequence that hosts the Plymouth Deposit. The drilling program consisted of 4 drill holes (approximately 1,186 m) completed along one section line.

Matthew Allas, President and CEO commented, "We are pleased to now have all the results from our 2021-2022 Plymouth Deposit infill drill program. Not only do these results confirm the grades, widths, and near-surface positioning of the mineralization, they also demonstrate resource size, continuity, and growth potential. We are currently incorporating these results into an updated Mineral Resource estimate and expect a material positive impact, which will highlight the superior fundamentals of the Plymouth Deposit. Our initial drilling at Hartford shows that manganese-iron mineralization similar to that present in the Plymouth Deposit is well developed in this area and that spatial aspects of mineralization correlate well with corresponding historical records. We at CDMN are excited about the potential for defining new Mineral Resources at Hartford that will expand upon our substantial current inventory at Plymouth. Based on results to date, we believe that the large Woodstock Project land package held by the Company covers a manganese district that is clearly significant on a global scale."

Technical Information

Drill program field supervision, logging and sampling activities were carried out under supervision of Professional Geologists registered in the Province of New Brunswick and employed by Mercator Geological Services Limited of Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, Canada. Logging, sampling, and assaying procedures were as per the Company's QA/QC protocols whereby drill core was descriptively logged on site, aligned, marked for sampling and then split in half, longitudinally, using a diamond saw blade. Samples consist of half NQ-size diamond core (47.6 mm diameter core). One-half of the core is preserved in core boxes for future reference stored at the Company's secure core logging facility located in Woodstock, NB.

Samples comprising the other half of the core were bagged, tagged, sealed, and shipped to ALS's preparation facility in Moncton, New Brunswick with analytical procedures subsequently completed at ALS's Vancouver, BC facility. X Ray Fluorescence (XRF) methods as described in ALS protocol ME-XRF26s were applied for analysis of manganese and iron contents and total sulphur levels were determined in accordance with ALS protocol S-IR08. Specific gravity determinations for selected core samples were carried out in accordance with ALS protocol OA-GRA08/OA-GRA08b. The QA/QC program applied to the 2021/2022 drill core samples included systematic insertion and analyses of Certified Reference Materials, blank samples, duplicate pulp splits and quarter core duplicates at 1 in 20 frequency and coarse reject splits at 1 in 40 frequency. A third-party check sample program for pulp split samples is also included in the Company's QA/QC program, with SGS Canada Ltd., providing analytical services.

QUALIFIED PERSON

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been, reviewed and approved by Paul Moore, P. Geo. (NB), the Company's designated non-independent, Qualified Person within the context of Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 43-101; Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

ABOUT CANADIAN MANGANESE

CDMN is a Canadian mineral development company aiming to become a supplier of high-purity manganese metal products for the rechargeable battery industry. CDMN holds the Woodstock Project in New Brunswick.

For further information:

investors@CanadianManganese.com

Matthew Allas: President and CEO +1 647 338 3748

The NEO Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Additional information on CDMN is available at www.CanadianManganese.com.

Notice regarding forward-looking statements:

This news release includes forward-looking statements regarding CDMN, and its respective businesses, which may include, but are not limited to, the impact an updated Mineral Resource will have on the Plymouth deposit, the development and timing of a new Mineral Resources at Hartford that will expand upon CDMN'S current inventory at Plymouth, the significance of the manganese district on the Woodstock Project land package held by the Company , the expected plan to become a supplier of high-quality manganese metal products. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "is expected", "expects", "scheduled", "intends", "contemplates", "anticipates", "believes", "proposes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of each entity. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections, or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct, and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the timing and ability to develop and updated Mineral Resource, risks regarding the mining industry, economic factors, the equity markets generally, risks associated with growth and competition as well as those risks and uncertainties identified and reported in the Company's public filings under its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Although CDMN has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and CDMN undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.





Figure 1.0: Plymouth Project Drill Plan Map

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1.0, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7184/133501_f72d0267d429486f_002full.jpg.

Figure 2.0: Highlighted intercepts from the 2021-2022 Plymouth Drill Program

Hole ID From (m) To (m) *Length (m) Mn % Fe % PL-21-026 105.10 112.80 7.70 9.28 13.59 and 284.00 290.00 6.00 5.72 10.85 PL-21-027 106.77 140.00 33.23 5.23 8.81 PL-22-028 149.00 210.05 61.05 10.25 13.80 incl 161.00 173.00 12.00 12.65 18.10 incl 179.00 191.00 12.00 11.86 15.58 incl 196.57 206.00 9.43 13.50 12.55 PL-21-029 82.64 137.91 55.30 9.99 11.23 including 91.00 137.91 46.91 10.36 11.13 and 121.00 137.91 16.91 11.77 9.33 PL-21-030 7.40 80.00 72.60 8.63 11.04 including 62.00 80.00 18.00 10.18 12.46 PL-21-031 8.85 119.00 110.15 9.15 12.15 including 14.00 56.00 42.00 11.26 14.05 PL-22-032 9.30 104.00 94.70 10.58 14.85 incl. 11.00 23.00 12.00 14.72 19.45 incl. 35.00 53.00 18.00 14.09 17.74 PL-22-033 9.50 38.00 28.50 9.87 13.15 incl. 11.00 20.10 9.10 12.50 13.80 and 94.20 155.50 61.30 9.94 14.61 incl 101.90 122.00 20.10 12.28 16.23 incl 140.00 155.50 15.50 11.46 15.26 incl 140.00 140.75 0.75 20.14 13.13 PL-22-034 81.15 179.60 98.45 9.70 12.71 incl. 122.00 137.00 15.00 12.05 16.15 incl. 145.00 179.60 34.60 12.46 14.56 incl. 146.39 172.00 25.61 13.48 15.34 or 146.39 166.00 19.61 14.74 17.07 PL-22-035 116.00 234.00 118.00 9.76 12.32 incl 170.00 185.00 15.00 15.42 17.37 incl 199.10 231.97 32.87 12.98 16.37

Hole ID From (m) To (m) *Length (m) Mn % Fe % PL-22-036 7.90 266.00 258.10 9.80 13.95 incl. 62.00 152.00 90.00 11.54 16.55 incl. 215.00 242.00 27.00 12.45 17.00 incl. 257.00 266.00 9.00 12.36 16.05 PL-22-037 130.00 247.83 117.83 9.15 13.19 incl. 196.08 236.00 39.92 12.42 17.90 and 311.00 373.60 62.60 8.29 11.65 PL-21-038 26.20 154.20 128.00 11.72 16.14 incl. 47.00 68.00 21.00 13.51 18.79 incl. 74.00 133.00 59.00 12.96 17.45 incl. 110.00 133.00 23.00 14.11 19.72 and 267.10 452.00 184.90 8.98 12.40 PL-22-039 75.35 317.70 242.35 10.18 13.87 incl. 77.15 110.00 32.85 13.63 16.19 incl. 101.00 110.00 9.00 17.80 9.92 incl. 113.90 137.00 23.10 13.50 16.31 incl. 122.00 137.00 15.00 15.42 18.38 incl. 167.00 173.00 6.00 16.42 16.48 incl. 215.00 310.80 95.80 11.27 15.63 incl. 230.00 248.00 18.00 13.55 17.47 incl. 257.00 269.00 12.00 15.54 20.57 incl. 288.10 310.80 22.70 11.27 15.88 PL-22-040 16.90 146.70 129.80 10.27 14.63 incl. 29.00 47.00 18.00 14.38 19.71 and 113.00 134.00 21.00 12.40 16.80 PL-22-041 32.00 272.00 240.00 10.87 15.15 incl 57.90 86.00 28.10 12.55 17.03 incl 120.80 167.00 46.20 12.91 18.35 incl 230.00 248.00 18.00 13.81 18.99 PL-22-042 36.50 236.90 200.40 10.12 14.69 incl. 62.00 86.00 24.00 12.25 16.76 incl. 149.00 185.00 36.00 12.16 16.44 incl. 191.20 236.90 45.70 11.41 15.67 incl. 209.00 236.90 27.90 12.03 16.22

Hole ID From (m) To (m) *Length (m) Mn % Fe % PL-22-043 0 152 No Significant Mineralization encountered PL-22-044 86 93.65 7.65 7.90 13.98 and 126.25 131 4.75 11.41 8.46 and 146 151.2 5.2 10.07 13.28 PL-22-045 158.00 176.00 18.00 7.97 12.24 incl. 161.00 167.00 6.00 12.60 15.93 and 197.70 240.95 43.25 9.58 13.71 incl 209.00 237.90 28.90 10.82 14.94 incl 210.80 212.00 1.20 15.42 18.64 incl 240.50 240.95 0.45 21.71 9.58 PL-22-046 181.4 283.7 102.3 11.48 14.75 incl. 217.55 254 36.45 13.46 17.83 incl. 266.00 283.70 17.70 15.28 15.80 and 368 383.2 15.2 7.65 13.04 PL-22-047 145.00 236.00 91.00 10.75 14.81 incl 178.40 203.00 24.60 13.84 19.04 incl 209.00 234.90 25.90 13.47 17.97 or 212.70 233.00 20.30 13.96 18.35 and 415.60 416.75 1.15 20.28 12.40 PL-22-048 0 23 Hole Abandoned before reaching target depth PL-22-048A 73.00 81.35 8.35 9.87 14.23 and 215.00 272.00 54.00 11.02 14.52 incl 236.00 260.00 24.00 13.92 18.80 PL-22-049 60.95 98.30 37.35 8.39 10.80 incl 83.00 95.00 12.00 11.49 12.05 and 188.60 263.00 74.40 10.68 13.93 incl. 201.00 218.00 17.00 12.39 16.27 incl. 224.00 245.00 21.00 13.71 16.97 incl. 224.00 260.00 36.00 12.39 15.21

* Note: Downhole core sample lengths are specified. True widths of the mineralized intercepts range between 70% and 90% of these lengths.

**Note: All holes were drilled at angles ranging between -45 and -60 towards the deposit, so as to test mineralization at variable depths below surface.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/133501