Clinical Ink: Oxford Team Adopts Clinical ink's Remote Monitoring Technology for Leading-Edge Parkinson's Study

Oxford NeuroMetrology Group Successfully Deploys Clinical ink Mobile Platform to Monitor Parkinson's Patients at Home

Horsham, Pennsylvania, USA, Aug. 11, 2022, part of the Nuffield Department of Clinical Neurosciencesat the University of Oxford, to deploy remote technology that captures study participants' symptoms at home. The QxQUIP Study(Oxford Quantification in Parkinsonism) follows patients over the course of two years and aims to identify measures that can detect Parkinson's disease progression before the onset of significant symptoms.

This research was initially carried out via in-person clinic visits-conducted four times annually-but with the advent of the pandemic, these visits temporarily halted. A Sponsor grant enabled the NeuroMetrology Group to include remote or at-home data collection in the study, and work with Clinical ink. By deploying Clinical ink's sophisticated, sensor and wearable technology and BrainBaseline platform, researchers are now able to gather additional data and insight into Parkinson's disease progression.

"The Covid pandemic was a dark period for many, and yet it accelerated this change in the way this research project is being carried out. The team is now able to gather richer, more nuanced, and accurate data to feed into their analysis." says Professor Chrystalina Antoniadesof the Nuffield Department of Clinical Neurosciences, Head of the NeuroMetrology Group. "The outcomes of this project will improve diagnosis, tracking and treatment of Parkinson's… [making] clinical trials more efficient, leading to faster drug discovery not only for Parkinson's, but potentially for a range of neurological conditions."

Participants in the study are already reporting high satisfaction with the study and the mobile technology, citing that the wearables are "easy to use," the instructions "clear," and the exercises "well explained and not at all difficult to accomplish." This feedback further proves Clinical ink's commitment to engineering sophisticated, built-for-purpose sensor technology that also offers the best possible user experience.

Joan Severson, Chief Innovation Officer at Clinical ink, said: "We are honored that our mobile and wearable technology plays an integral role in this study of Parkinson's disease at Oxford. More, we are excited to collaborate with researchers who tirelessly work to increase objective numerical measures for diagnosing and monitoring disease progression."

This work follows Clinical ink's groundbreaking initial findings in the WATCH-PD study, part of the Critical Path Institute's 3DT and Parkinson's initiatives, which provides preliminary support for the generation of digital biomarkers associated with Parkinson's status.

More information about the Nuffield Department of Clinical Neurosciences at the University of Oxford partnership and the QxQUIP Study can be found here.

About Clinical ink

Clinical inkis the global life science company that brings data, technology, and patient science together. Our deep therapeutic-area expertise, coupled with Direct Data Capture, eCOA, eConsent, telehealth, neurocognitive testing, and digital biomarkers advancements, drive the industry standard for data precision and usher in a new generation of clinical trials. By harnessing digital data, we power sponsors, CROs, researchers, and patients to recenter decentralized trials and rewrite the clinical development experience.

About the Nuffield Department of Clinical Neurosciences, University of Oxford

The Nuffield Department of Clinical Neurosciences(NDCN) aims to carry out high quality research into the function of the nervous system in health and disease. NDCN builds on a long history of research in neurology, brain imaging, eye disorders, and anaesthetics in Oxford which has made major contributions to our understanding of how the brain works and to the development of treatments which have changed lives.

