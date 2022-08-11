Broadcast Management Group, Inc.: Broadcast Management Group Opens Insert Studios in New York City and Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2022 / Broadcast Management Group (BMG) unveils new broadcast studios in two high profile locations in New York's Times Square and blocks from the Las Vegas strip.

Each location provides the ideal space for producing daily live virtual shows utilizing BMG's Brainstorm software and staff designers to build custom sets. BMG is also able to modify a variety of templated sets designed by our award-winning graphics team. Both facilities are also ideal for live shots, satellite media tours, and press junkets. Each studio is equipped with 1-3 cameras, Teleprompter with return monitor, dedicated IFB and PL lines, and a customizable LCD monitor. BMG offers a variety of inbound and out bound transmissions options including, but not limited to, Encompass, LTN, LiveU, TVU and Elemental encoders for live streaming.

"Our facilities offer our clients the best in comfort while at our facilities. This includes a kitchen, conference rooms, makeup area, and client Wi-Fi", said Mark Ott, Director of Broadcast Operations.

"As we look to expand our client offerings, we are expecting to leverage our Hollywood, Washington, DC/Capitol Hill and Chicago locations for insert studios over the next 12 months", said Todd Mason, Chief Executive Officer.

For more information on BMG's current studios visit https://www.broadcastmgmt.com/studios/. For scheduling and additional information contact Steven Cotliar, Director of Entertainment, Brands and Agencies at: scotliar@broadcastmgmt.com or 310.463.2272.

About Broadcast Management Group

Broadcast Management Group is a full service global media company with six divisions: Live Production, Event Management, Creative Services, Broadcast Consulting, Managed Services, and Systems Integration. BMG operates a proprietary REMI Broadcast Operations Center and spoke network along with custom-built REMI Mobile Units. The company has offices in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Las Vegas, and Washington, D.C.

