Financial Centre, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2022) - According to Nalini Jindal, co-founder of Intellistocks, IntelliSelect from Intellistocks has proved its effectiveness with its hybrid approach, by performing well during a period when both stocks and bonds have struggled at these uncertain times.





In periods of uncertainty, Intellistocks has performed exceptionally well.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8973/133359_5f8194a664a4bbe6_002full.jpg

This hybrid approach from Intellistocks continues to stand head and shoulders above the competition when it comes to managed US stock portfolios.

She went on to say, "The current market scenario provides a plethora of investment opportunities, but investors find it difficult to identify the best one due to a lack of deep understanding of the stock markets or stocks in which they invest." Frequently, investors invest based on herd mentality or market sentiment, and they lose money in the long run. Because of market volatility, it is difficult for normal investors to keep up with very dynamic market developments and fall short of making sound investment selections on time. This leads investors to deviate from their investment objectives.





Nalini Jindal-Co-founder, Intellistocks



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8973/133359_intellistocks.jpg

"Intellistocks' main goal is to educate and help people who want to invest in stocks make wise investment decisions."

In spite of the current instability

Since its inception 15 years ago, the Intellistocks team has exemplified industry-leading skill and dedication, expanding and preserving its position as one of the most trustworthy investment advisors. Mark Mael, Intellistocks' Vice President of Research said "With this strategy, we have weathered the market storms of 2008, 2011, 2018, and 2020. During the past 15 years, we have efficiently managed the maximum drawdown while maintaining a healthy CAGR of 23.8 percent."





Mark Mael- VP-Research, Intellistocks



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8973/133359_5f8194a664a4bbe6_005full.jpg

Mael further added, "2021 was a mixed bag for us, with some of our portfolio buckets, such as Intelliwealth, registering negative growth due to an adapted contrarian approach, while our flagship portfolio, Intelliselect, performed exceptionally well, and other country-specific portfolios, such as those in Turkey, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, India, and Mexico, registering returns of up to 46% for the year."

Mael continued, "With the support of 21 in-house analysts and 16 external experts, we assist clients in 14 countries with portfolios ranging from $48k to 9.5 million," he stated.

Intellistocks is licensed in the UAE and India through its group companies and is registered with the London Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer by the investment advisor quoted in this story:

IntelliSelect is a geodiversified portfolio that aims to invest in stocks listed in the U.S., U.K., Mexico, Australia and select Middle Eastern countries. Intellistocks has a number of portfolio buckets that are spread out over different international markets and places. It is very likely that one portfolio's performance will differ from another, for example, a portfolio that only invests in the United States or a specific market will perform differently than the Intelliselect portfolio; therefore, this performance should not be seen as a benchmark or guide for all other portfolio buckets. It is also highly probable that the performance of an individual investor's portfolio may have differed from the returns reported here. Although we made every effort to mirror the performance of the Model Portfolio throughout time, it is likely that an actual investor's portfolio would have performed better or worse because a variety of factors, such as portfolio size, time of entrance, risk tolerance, etc., have a key influence.

HISTORICAL PERFORMANCE SHOULD NOT BE USED AS A PREDICTOR OF FUTURE RESULTS. Consequently, no existing or prospective client should assume that any investment, investment strategy, or product mentioned directly or indirectly in this offering, on our website, or indirectly via a link to a non-affiliated third-party website would be profitable in the future.

