Oak Brook Medical Group, Ltd. Serves Oak Brook, Illinois, and Surrounding Communities

OAK BROOK, IL / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2022 / Specializing in pain management and relief, since its inception Oak Brook Medical Group and its talented team of medical professionals have been helping Oak Brook patients reclaim their lives and achieve a higher quality of living.

Chronic Pain: an epidemic in Illinois and around the nation

According to the Journal of Vital Health Statistics, chronic pain is one of the most common reasons adults throughout America seek out medical treatment. Linked to a broad range of mental and physical conditions, chronic pain is an often-debilitating condition that severely impacts quality of life.

As reported by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), it is estimated that the prevalence of chronic pain among Illinoisians and other states falls between 11-40%.

A Better Solution to Pain Management and Relief

Conveniently located at 2603 W 22nd Street, Suite 22, Oak Brook, IL, Oak Brook Medical Group offers a broad range of treatment and rehabilitative options to reduce, eliminate and/or manage pain.

Staffed by a talented team of dedicated healthcare professionals, their team has a true passion for helping patients take back control of their health and lives. Utilizing state-of-the-art medical technology and equipment, combined with leading-edge therapies and treatments, they take a comprehensive and holistic approach to treating a wide range of conditions.

Providers focus on improving overall health, incorporating a variety of approaches for a more comprehensive approach to improving quality of life and managing pain.

Conditions Treated Include:

Neck pain

Pinched nerve

Sciatica

Knee pain

Lower back pain

Headache

Herniated disc

Whiplash

Auto Injuries

Chronic pain

And more…

Services Available in Oak Brook

Physical Therapy

Physical therapy is a proven intervention aimed at helping patients recover, heal, regain strength, improve mobility, and reduce pain. Those recovering from surgery, dealing with a recent injury, or who experience chronic pain often benefit greatly from this approach.

Chiropractic

The Oak Brook Medical Group believes that spinal health is a vital component of overall wellness, with a broad range of patients being able to benefit from chiropractic services. Trained in the effective treatment of patients of all ages and medical backgrounds, their team takes a tailored approach to help each patient achieve the best outcomes.

Massage Therapy

Non-invasive and effective, massage therapy can be used to increase blood flow, encourage tissue repair, improve range of motion, decrease pain, relieve stress and tension, and decrease trigger points. Oak Brook Medical group utilizes several modalities to help patients achieve optimal results, including body tempering, flossing, scraping, cupping, sports massage, deep tissue, lymphatic drainage, and kinesiotaping.

Trigger Point Injections

Trigger Point Injection (TPI) can be used to inject appropriate anesthetics (such as lidocaine) into trouble areas that are hyperirritable for the patient, providing localized relief to those areas.

Viscosupplementation

This procedure involves the injection of a hyaluronate fluid into the joint of the knee. This fluid is thought to act like a thick lubricant, aiding in mobility and improving comfort during physical activities.

Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP)

Plasma, the liquid component of blood, is comprised of water, nutrients, proteins, glucose, and antibodies among other components. Plasma can be enriched with growth factor secreting platelets, providing the signals necessary for stimulating tissue regeneration, healing, and normal cell division.

About Oak Brook Medical Group

Oak Brook Medical Group is a medically integrated chiropractic clinic located at 2603 W 22nd Street, Suite 22, Oak Brook, IL. The clinic's talented team is comprised of dedicated medical doctors, nurse practitioners, chiropractors, physical therapists, and massage therapists.

With staff fluent in English and Spanish they treat patients from a diverse range of backgrounds, ages, and stages of life.

Providers at Oak Brook Medical Group approach care from a holistic standpoint so that patients can improve their overall health. With expanded knowledge on nutrition, personal fitness, and ways to manage pain, patients are expected to walk away from Oak Brook Medical Group with a newfound feeling of health and wellness.

Those interested in learning more or in scheduling an appointment are encouraged to reach out via the official website or by calling 630-317-7478.

Website: https://www.oakbrookmedicalgroup.com/

Phone Number: +16303177478

Email: OfficeManager@oakbrookmedicalgroup.com

SOURCE: Oak Brook Medical Group, Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/711882/Oak-Brook-Medical-Group-Ltd-Serves-Oak-Brook-Illinois-and-Surrounding-Communities