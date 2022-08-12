Albany, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2022) - Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNH) today announced that Michael Toporek, CEO of Soluna Holdings will be attending the Q3 Virtual Investor Summit. Soluna Holdings, Inc. is the leading developer of green, modular, scalable data centers for computing-intensive, batchable applications such as cryptocurrency mining, AI, and machine learning, powered by wasted renewable energy.

Event: Q3 Investor Summit Date: August 16 & 17th, 2022 Presentation: August 16 @ 2:45 p.m. ET Location: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_-GZL8CHzTzet6PHKQ-RXGA

1x1s will be available for qualified investors

The conference is completely complementary to qualified investors. Please register at Complimentary Investor Registration.

Company Description

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNH) is the leading developer of green data centers that convert excess renewable energy into global computing resources. Soluna builds modular, scalable data centers for computing intensive, batchable applications such as cryptocurrency mining, AI and machine learning. Soluna provides a cost-effective alternative to battery storage or transmission lines. Soluna uses technology and intentional design to solve complex, real-world challenges. Up to 30% of the power of renewable energy projects can go to waste. Soluna's data centers enable clean electricity asset owners to 'Sell. Every. Megawatt.'

For more information about Soluna, please visit www.solunacomputing.com or follow us on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/solunaholdings and Twitter @SolunaHoldings.

Contact

MZ North America

Brian M. Prenoveau, CFA

561-489-5315

SLNH@mzgroup.us

About Investor Summit Group

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q3 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 90+ companies and over 500 investors comprising institutional investors, family offices, and high net worth investors. Sectors Participating: Biotech, Communication Services, Consumer, Energy, Energy/Tech, Financial, Healthcare, Industrials, Materials, Real Estate, Technology, and Tech/Crypt. Contact: info@investorsummitgroup.com

