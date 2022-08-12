Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 12.08.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Innocan Pharma: 15 Mal besser als der Status Quo!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P5PP ISIN: US5171251003 Ticker-Symbol: ZA71 
Tradegate
12.08.22
13:24 Uhr
2,360 Euro
+0,440
+22,92 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
LARIMAR THERAPEUTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LARIMAR THERAPEUTICS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,2402,34014:18
2,2402,34014:18
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CO-DIAGNOSTICS
CO-DIAGNOSTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CO-DIAGNOSTICS INC4,203-32,73 %
LARIMAR THERAPEUTICS INC2,360+22,92 %
OLO INC--
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.