ASIAFIN HOLDINGS CORP: AsiaFIN Holdings Corp. Commencement of trading in the OTC Market

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2022 / AsiaFIN Holdings Corp. (OTC PINK:ASFH), a fintech company base in Malaysia, is pleased to announce that its common stocks has commences trading in the US OTC Market on August 11, 2022. With the stock closing at traded price of USD1.20, the company has achieved a market capitalization of approximately USD88 Million.

AsiaFIN Holdings Corp, CEO, Mr Wong Kai Cheong said, "The successful public listing of AsiaFIN will open many doors for business opportunities not only in the local space, but internationally as well. I am determined for AsiaFIN to leverage on this significant milestone that we have achieved to further develop our key offerings and march steadily ahead towards our ultimate goal of becoming a FinTech Unicorn."

Enquiries:

AsiaFIN Holdings Corp.

Wong Kai Cheong, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Email: kcwong@asiafingroup.com

Dr. SEAH Kok Wah, Director

Email: seanseah@asiafingroup.com

About AsiaFIN Holdings Corp.

AsiaFIN Holdings Corp., a Nevada Corporation, operates through its wholly owned Malaysia and Hong Kong subsidiaries, is currently providing market research studies and consultancy services pertaining to system solutions and integration of unattended payment kiosks and payment processes to its clients. At present, AsiaFIN provides services solely to companies located in Malaysia. It is AsiaFIN' intention to expand its service area to companies located in Vietnam, Indonesia, Hong Kong, and other areas of the South East Asia region. We aspire to enhance the efficiency of our clients' financial services system through information technology and by promoting a Web-Based solution to our customers in addition to providing consulting services. Our mission is to become the "ecosystem enabler" through our solutions in Payment Processing, Regulatory Technology (REGTECH), Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and Unattended Payment Kiosks that help to facilitate the business operations, and assist with system integration, for merchants and entrepreneurs in Asia. For further information regarding the company, please visit https://asiafingroup.com

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risk and uncertainties involving the use of words such as "plans," "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "may result," "are expected to," "will continue," "anticipates," "expects," "estimate," "project," "indicate," "could," "potentially," "should," "believe," "think," "considers" or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements". Investors should be aware that all forward-looking statements contained within this press release are good faith estimates of management as of the date that this press release is prepared based on current expectations that involve known and unknown risks. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements for numerous reasons as described in the company website.

SOURCE: ASIAFIN HOLDINGS CORP

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/711891/AsiaFIN-Holdings-Corp-ASFH-Commencement-of-trading-in-the-OTC-Market