Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2022) - Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE:GEMS) (OTC Pink: TLOOF) (FSE: B2I) ("Infinity Stone" the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the soil sampling program at its Zen-Whoberi property (the "Property"), located north of Mont Laurier, Quebec, and announces the appointment of Case Lewis, P.Geo., as an independent director of the Company.

Zen-Whoberi Soil Geochemistry

The soil geochemical survey of 950 samples taken on the Property revealed two new anomalous copper zones and two new anomalous nickel-cobalt zones. The cobalt zone is located 800 metres north of the known mineralization at the Property, and trends roughly east-west for at least one kilometre and 100 metres in width.

New trails on the Property will greatly facilitate the tasks of stripping and blasting. The nickel-cobalt anomalies will also be analyzed for platinum group metals (PGM), as previous work had identified a correlation between sulphides and PGM content in drill core, particularly CB-06-05 (GM 61701). Soil geochemical assays from the program are shown in the following three maps.

Figure 1. Soil Geochemistry - Copper

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8151/133629_9d2cdd0204d2e8a0_002full.jpg

Figure 2. Soil Geochemistry - Cobalt

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8151/133629_9d2cdd0204d2e8a0_003full.jpg

Figure 3. Soil Geochemistry - Nickel

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8151/133629_9d2cdd0204d2e8a0_004full.jpg

Case Lewis, P.Geo. Appointed as Independent Director

Mr. Lewis is a registered Professional Geologist with Professional Geoscientists Ontario and a Qualified Person, as defined under NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, with over 14 years of diverse project and business experience, managing grassroots to advanced-stage exploration projects for precious metals and industrial minerals throughout Canada and internationally. He has served as director, Qualified Person, and technical advisor on numerous junior resource exploration companies and holds a degree in Geology from the University of Alberta.

"We are pleased to welcome Case Lewis as a member of the board. His extensive experience in working on critical mineral projects, and focus on exploration will provide tremendous value to the Company's leadership" said Zayn Kalyan, CEO of Infinity Stone. "As we expand exploration on our core projects and evaluate expanded work programs, Mr Lewis's knowledge and expertise will be invaluable," furthered Mr. Kalyan.

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Case Lewis, P.Geo., a "Qualified Person", as defined under NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and an independent director of the Company.

About Infinity Stone Ventures

Infinity Stone's mission is to be a diversified, single source supplier for the critical energy metals being used in the clean energy revolution alongside its established SaaS solution portfolio. The Company's primary business units include HealthCheck (Stratum Health Technologies LLC) and its energy metals portfolio. Infinity Stone is meeting the demand from battery and wind turbine manufacturers, nuclear and hydrogen energy producers, and energy metals speculators by acquiring 100% interest in critical mineral deposits and occurrences in stable mining-friendly jurisdictions, close to final use destinations in North American manufacturing hubs.

