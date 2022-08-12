Industry Veterans Take the Reins at FreedomPath

MONTGOMERY, AL / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2022 / FreedomPath, a new direct selling company offering a full suite of financial services and education designed to transform the lives of everyday people, has named industry experts Ryan Morris and Brian Dilsheimer to its top two leadership positions.

"Our team is coming together quickly, and we couldn't be happier to have Ryan and Brian leading FreedomPath's implementation," said company owner Kevin Carroll. "They are two of the brightest minds in the industry and are the perfect combination to manage a business model based on commissions, referrals, team building, education, training, and advanced consumer marketing and compensation strategies."

Morris assumes the role as President while Dilsheimer will serve as Senior Vice President of Field Development for the company, which operates as the network marketing division of entrepreneur Carroll's financial services companies. FreedomPath offers members a complete pathway to financial wellness with a suite of services that include a proprietary credit improvement platform, 3 Bureau credit monitoring, bill reduction, debt management, rental reporting, budget management, life insurance, personal savings, educational webinars and much more.

Morris, a veteran of both the field and the corporate side of network marketing, comes to FreedomPath after 13 years as a top direct sales professional. He ranked among his previous company's top 10 earners for the last 5 five consecutive years in the field before joining the corporate position as Senior Vice President of Field Development and Sales for an additional 4 years.

"That's where I gained my unique skill set," he said. "I understand what challenges face field advisors and what they need to be more successful. Working on the corporate side, I am in a position to give them the resources they need to be successful at the highest level."

But Morris says his passion for network marketing all started from his Mother, Marth Troy, who built a lucrative network marketing business while raising Ryan and a family simultaneously

"She planted the seed that has grown into my life's work," he said. "She showed me that passive, residual income beats a paycheck any day of the week."

By contrast, Dilsheimer cut his teeth as a corporate marketing executive and brand manager at General Mills. Looking for something more entrepreneurial, he worked at smaller companies and then built his own consulting firm to advise startups and early-stage companies. A client introduced Dilsheimer to network marketing which he immediately fell in love with.

"I just fell in love with it - the freedom it gives, allowing you to work whenever you want, as long as you want, and with the people you want," he said. "And I love the impact it lets you have, both by offering worthwhile products to people who need them and on the associates, you bring on board by providing them an opportunity to create supplemental income streams."

He found himself devoting more and more time to his "side" business until it became his full-time career.

"I never thought I would have a 'real' job again, since I could make as much or more in network marketing" Dilsheimer said. "Then FreedomPath called. This company is so well-positioned, both in timing considering the state of the economy and the team Kevin has built on the product side in creating products that bring so much value I took this role because it gave me the perfect storm of variables to impact countless lives and help lift people up. What's better than that, especially during a time of struggle for so many"

Dilsheimer and Morris agreed that a major reason they came to FreedomPath is the opportunity to work with Carroll who, despite his youth, has built an empire of successful credit and financial management companies. He and his team of eager, experienced executives developed FreedomPath to escort members along their journey to financial wellness through daily coaching, tips and encouragement via the FreedomPath mobile app.

"This is not a startup company," Morris emphasized. "The network marketing division is new, but the parent company has been a proven winner in the financial services space for many years. Kevin and his incredible team generate a quantum leap through collaboration and a can-do spirit. The impact is far greater than the sum of its parts."

FreedomPath is an all-in-one financial wellness platform designed by leading experts in the financial services industry. Founder and CEO Kevin Carroll has assembled some of the brightest minds in the financial industry. His vision was to create a suite of services that empowers members to completely reimagine their finances, build credit and increase wealth at every stage of life. Presented through network marketing, the FreedomPath plan not only helps members become more financially sound but also provides Advisors an opportunity to create a reliable additional income stream.

