Nothing tested businesses' digital responsiveness on a global scale more than the pandemic. Organizations that adopted an agile, digitally responsive strategy weathered the crises favorably in lieu of those that didn't pivot their approach. And as the dust settles, leaders are auditing their company's technological strengths and weaknesses to implement strategies for combatting future disruption.

The University of Chicago Booth School of Business listened to executives looking for frameworks in the aftermath of the pandemic and created a new, transformative executive education program backed by executive demand and market research. Digital Innovation Strategy and Management (DISM) is a 5-day in-person program designed tohelp leaders incorporate digital capabilities into their company's DNA-ultimately supporting a more resilient organization. Renowned Booth faculty will help executives reimagine their business through a new lens that integrates digital capabilities to understand customers, modernize workstreams, and scale outcomes.

"This program is designed to help executives lead through rapid change by leveraging technology for tangible business value," said Robert C. Wolcott, Adjunct Professor of Entrepreneurship, Chicago Booth and DISM Co-Faculty Director.

Participants will discover how digital technologies transform business models, value chains, and entire industries and how to evaluate an organization's current innovation profile.

Attendees will learn how to make decisions when data is incomplete or unreliable and examine disruptive global macro trends and strategic risk management frameworks. You'll embrace data and be less timid of artificial intelligence, which allows new ideas to emerge with a deeper understanding of your business landscape. Additionally, attendees will analyze the Fourth Industrial Revolution, NextGen Cloud, 5G, and more by hearing from industry expert Toby Redshaw, CEO of Verus Advisory. Ultimately, you'll increase your company's ability to adapt to changing customer demands, make more impactful data-driven decisions, and help build an organizational culture that drives innovation

This program will be held from October 31 through November 4 at the Gleacher Center in downtown Chicago. Space is limited, and we recommend registering as soon as possible to save your seat. To learn more, contact us at +1 312.464.8732 or exec.ed@chicagobooth.edu, or download the brochure.

Chicago Booth Executive Education offers world-class in-person, live-online, and online education across finance, leadership, strategy, marketing, and comprehensive management, and designs custom programs tailored to meet an organization's unique challenges. Programs are taught by the same faculty who teach in Booth's MBA degree program, as well as experts in industry. The Booth Executive Education network represents over 27,000 executives across 130 countries.

