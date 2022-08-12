Cranbrook, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2022) - DLP Resources Inc. (TSXV:DLP) (OTCQB:DLPRF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that, pursuant to a performance shares agreement dated November 25, 2021 (the "Agreement") with Ian Gendall, President of the Company and a Non-Arm's Length Party (as defined under the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange), the Company has agreed to issue 300,000 common shares of the Company (the "Performance Shares") at a deemed price of $0.20 per share to Mr. Gendall, being equal to the closing price of the common shares of the Company on the date prior to the date of the Agreement. The total dollar value of the Performance Shares to be issued is $60,000.

The Performance Shares will be issued outside of the Company's security-based compensation plan pursuant to Section 6.1 of Policy 4.4 of the TSX Venture Exchange, and the proposed issuance remains subject to disinterested shareholder approval and the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Performance Shares will be subject to a statutory four-month hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws.

About DLP Resources Inc.

DLP Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company operating in Southeastern British Columbia and Peru, exploring for Base Metals and Cobalt. DLP is listed on the TSX-V, trading symbol DLP and on the OTCQB, trading symbol DLPRF. Please refer to our web site www.dlpresourcesinc.com for additional information.

