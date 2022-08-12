Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2022) - Pangea Natural Foods Inc. (CSE: PNGA) ("Pangea" or the "Company"), a natural food company, announces that it has changed its auditors from Harbourside CPA LLP ("Former Auditor") to Baker Tilly WM LLP ("Successor Auditor"). The Former Auditor resigned as the auditor of the Company effective August 12, 2022, and the board of directors of the Company appointed the Successor Auditor as the Company's auditor effective August 12, 2022, until the next Annual General Meeting of the Company.

There were no reservations in the Former Auditor's audit reports for the relevant period, being the financial year ended October 31, 2021, and any period subsequent to the most recently completed financial year for which an audit report was issued and preceding the resignation of the Former Auditor. In accordance with National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102"), the Company has filed a Change of Auditor Notice (the "Notice") on SEDAR together with letters from both the Former Auditor and Successor Auditor, with each lettering confirming agreement with the statements contained in the Notice, as applicable. There were no reportable events as defined in NI 51-102 between the Former Auditor and the Company.

About Pangea Natural Foods Inc.

Pangea Natural Foods Inc. is a food manufacturing company focused on manufacturing and distributing high quality plant-based food products across North America.

